It’s a popular myth that suicides increase over the holidays. They don’t, but they don’t go away, either. One person in the United States dies by suicide every 11 minutes, and while you can’t necessarily deter someone who is determined to take their own life, timely intervention can help those whose distorted thinking, despair, depression or unaddressed mental health issues can be mitigated before they take the ultimate, irrevocable step.
Risk factors for suicide include certain mental health conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, substance abuse disorders and serious illness and chronic pain. Outside factors such as job loss, a death or divorce, or subjection to bullying or abuse can also increase a person’s risk of suicide.
The White Foundation says to seek out professional help if someone is showing such warning signs as talking about killing themselves, experiencing unbearable pain, feeling trapped, having no reason to live, or being a burden to others. Changes in behavior can also be warning signs: increased use of drugs or alcohol, searching online for ways to kill themselves, acting recklessly, isolating, getting rid of prized possessions, loss of interest in things they used to enjoy, blackouts and/or flashbacks or extreme mood swings, for example.
Tammy White says its crucial not to be afraid to confront the person and ask them what they’re feeling (“I’d rather have somebody pissed at me than go to their funeral”), and also not to be shy about calling 988, the suicide crisis lifeline, or 911 in an immediate crisis.
