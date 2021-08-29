Zephyrhills primed for a special 2021 season

ZEPHYRHILLS — Some of the most talented prep football teams in Pasco County reside from the east side and this year’s version of the Zephyrhills Bulldogs are part of that group.
Armed with one of their more talented rosters in recent memories, the Bulldogs are not just aiming to win a district championship and go to the playoffs, but want to go deep. Zephyrhills should have the ability to do that, given how many skill players return on offense and defense.
When it comes to steering the ship, Zephryhills’ signal caller is second-year starter Jaxson Rivera, who had himself a solid 2020 season. Rivera threw for 724 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall, and with athletes all over the field, he should have no problem surpassing those numbers in 2021.
“All these kids were juniors last season facing Orlando Jones, a really good team,” Zephryhills head coach Nick Carroll said. “We are very senior heavy and that’s a good thing. I’m just ready to see how we are going to do.”
The right arm of Rivera will be called upon a bit more, as running back Zyree Roundtree graduated, along with his 899 rushing yards. Don’t fret, though, Bulldogs’ fans, with Jaylin Thomas back in the fold. Thomas rushed for over 600 yards last season and feels he’s more than capable of taking over the lead role in the backfield.
“We’ve gotten in a lot of work this offseason,” Rivera said. We do stuff on the weekend outside of practice together so I think we are going to be pretty good this year.”
The defense for Zephryhills, though, could reveal itself to be the real backbone of the team, featuring a couple heavy hitters in linebacker Theotis Smith and defensive end Maguire Neal. The latter, a Charlotte commitment, heads into his third season as a varsity starter and has notched 25 sacks in the past two seasons. The Bulldogs will need their defense at the top of its game if they want to make a run in the playoffs.
“I want us to get to the playoffs," Neal said. "We’ve been working together all four years.”
Players to watch
QB, Jaxson Rivera
DE, Maguire Neal
MLB, Theotis Smith
RB, Jaylin Thomas
OL/DL, Gabe Coveny
WB/S, Maddox Rivera
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.