Zephyrhills Christian ready to take off into spring

ZEPHYRHILLS – Being one of three Pasco County varsity football teams in the weekly state rankings, Zephyrhills Christian Academy is looking to take another step onward and upward.
The Warriors, coming off an 8-3 season and a playoff berth, are nowhere near satisfied with the 2020 results and ZCA head coach Mike Smith will be the first to tell you what the main goal for his program is.
“We want to win a state championship,” Smith said. “That truly is the goal. Obviously we need to take it one game at a time. We have a tough schedule this year. So we need to play each game and go from there but the ultimate goal is a title.”
The program has taken another huge step as a private school program by the installment of a brand new artificial turf field being installed this past winter and it's ready for full-time use.
Not only has the program added a new turf field, but the major transfer addition of former Bishop McLaughlin quarterback Adrian Miller III has bolstered the Warriors’ chances of making a splash in Class 2A.
“We haven't got to see much from him yet but by watching film we believe he brings a special dynamic to the quarterback position,” Smith said. “Seems to throw the ball very accurately and has amazing feet and speed. We also have other quarterbacks that can play. Caleb Gaskin should be back from injury and our young guys Landen and Jordy are studs. With the quarterbacks and other kids returning and other transfers we believe we have a unique team. I think this is the best team we have ever fielded thus far.”
This spring for the Warriors will be all about discipline and control, as ZCA has one of its more talented teams they’ve ever had but miscues could derail them. Penalties and missed assignments can ruin the makeup of any talented bunch and Smith knows that is the challenge they tackle this spring.
"Our major concentration this spring and into fall is discipline and unselfishness," Smith added. "If we can be more disciplined than last year and play together we have something special here. Penalties killed us last year. We will fix it."
Spring game: Miami GDS Academy at Zephyrhills Christian Academy
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.