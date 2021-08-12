Zephyrhills bows out of Preseason jamboree due to Covid-19

ZEPHYRHILLS — The 2021 high school football season's first scheduling victim due to COVID-19 is once again Zephyrhills High.
The Bulldogs had to start the 2020 season spectating on the sidelines as they ended up not playing Lake Gibson on Week 1. Now it’s déjà vu all over again for Zephyrhills.
With 80 players in the program, Zephyrhills may miss the beginning of the regular season after informing Zephyrhills Christian Academy that they are bowing out of the three-team jamboree set for August 20. The jamboree also includes Gainesville Buchholz.
Zephyrhills Christian head coach Mike Smith informed the Suncoast News of the Bulldogs' situation. The build up to the jamboree was picking up a lot of steam, Smith said. The Warriors and Bulldogs had never played against each other and finally agreed to a preseason classic that was to be played on the brand new turf at ZCA.
Instead, the Warriors will have to look elsewhere in the preseason before gearing up to face Jacksonville University Christian in Week 1. For the Bulldogs, this could be the second season in a row COVID-19 affects a season opener against a Polk County team. Zephyrhills is scheduled to travel to Kathleen on August 27.
