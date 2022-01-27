ZEPHYRHILLS — There’s a rich history when it comes to Zephyrhills’ boys basketball program.
That is why last year was such a strange season, and more than just having to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The Bulldogs went 6-11 under Mike Novak, which was his first losing season in six years since taking over as the bench boss for the legendary Alan Reed.
Reed guided Zephyrhills to the Class 5A state semifinals during the 2014-15 season, when the Bulldogs went 27-5 and made their magical run. This year’s version of the Bulldogs may have a little bit of that same magic. This might not be a states-ready squad just yet, but it is certainly talented.
The team is led by a pair of seniors in guard Jimmy McCauley and forward Kevin Pagan, who both have averaged in double digits all season long. McCauley recently scored 15 points in a tight contest against Winthrop College Prep Academy. The Spartans are currently 20-3 on the season.
Zephyrhills will be a favorite in the race to win the district championship in Class 5A District 6, as they play opposite of foes like Fivay and Wesley Chapel. The Bulldogs have had a tough schedule throughout the fall and winter and just experienced their first two-game losing streak of the season. Zephyrhills fell to Land O’ Lakes and Wiregrass Ranch.
Though the team is going through its first tough stretch of the campaign, that doesn’t exclude it from being a possible contender if they can make the Class 5A playoffs. The Bulldogs feature a lot of height on the club, with eight players standing at 6-foot-1 or taller. With plenty of athleticism to go around, Zephyrhills will be a force and has successfully bounced back from what was a down year last season.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
