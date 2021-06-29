Wiregrass Ranch’s Bryson Rodgers receives offer from University of Alabama

WESLEY CHAPEL- It’s somewhat of a rarity to hear about a Pasco County prep football player being offered by one of the top college football programs in the country I.E. the University of Alabama.
Over the last weekend, that rare moment became a reality all within itself as Wiregrass Ranch wide receiver Bryson Rodgers collected an official offer from the Crimson Tide. Rodgers is currently one of the most sought after high school prospects in the Tampa Bay area.
It helps a little bit that Rodgers’ quarterback Rocco Becht has already committed to Iowa State and the two have zeroed in on what looks to be a huge 2021 campaign. Rodgers was impressive in the spring against Berkeley Prep and with an improved running game and other players improved, should see a few more targets come his way.
Last season, Rodgers had his breakout season as a junior and racked up 710 yards on 47 catches and also scored 10 touchdowns. According to 247 Sports, Rodgers is now up to 16 total offers, which that list also includes Arkansas State, Florida International, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
The Bulls last season finished 4-5 and though they qualified for the postseason, coronavirus cut the 2020 campaign short and left Wiregrass Ranch out of the Class 7A playoffs. This time, however, the Bulls could be one of the teams to beat because of its prowess on the offensive side of the ball.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
