Wiregrass Ranch ready to make waves in 2021

WESLEY CHAPEL – Stud, three-star, college-bound quarterback. Check.
Experienced wide receiving corps and stable of fleet-footed running backs. Check.
Big, strong offensive line that can lead the way. Check.
You can go down the list with this season’s Wiregrass Ranch ball club and there’s a lot of things to like. Maybe even enough that this team might be one that can make a deep playoff run. But to do that, though, they’ll need make sure they’re healthy and luck is on their side this fall. Unfortunately, that was not the case last season.
Slated to play East River in the playoffs, Wiregrass Ranch was nipped by the coronavirus bug that stymied plenty of teams and the 10-14 days of quarantine forced the Bulls to forfeit. That left Bulls with a full offseason to chew on what could’ve been.
“The connection with my wide receivers and my linemen has definitely gotten better from last year,” Wiregrass Ranch quarterback Rocco Becht said. “Last year, couple of our wide receivers were young and new. Especially with the line, they were young. But getting that experience against the Armwoods and Tampa Bay Techs, it’s going to be great.”
Becht, an Iowa State commitment, is the engine that makes the Wiregrass Ranch offense go. Attainable expectations include throwing for over 2,000 yards and 20-plus touchdowns. With a wide receiving corps led by star Bryson Rodgers, the Bulls are looking to dominate on Friday nights. Wiregrass Ranch fell 36-28 to Berkeley Prep in the spring, but it taught the team some lessons.
What all returning Bulls are well aware of heading into the new season is which team it is they want payback against: Mitchell. Last season, the Mustangs routed the Bulls 42-14 on October 9 and Wiregrass Ranch’s players were unanimous on who they want to face the most. September 10 is the date for the highly anticipated rematch between the schools and Becht pointed out that game specifically.
“Definitely Mitchell,” he said. “That was such a hard game. I felt like there was a lot of pressure on both teams. This year I definitely want the revenge on Mitchell.”
Players to watch
QB, Rocco Becht
WR, Bryson Rodgers
WR, Malachi McLaughlin
LB, Abram Beer
RB, Kenneth Walker
LB, Nate Kidd
OL, Tucker Schwab
OL, Cristian Loaiza
Head coach: Mark Kantor, 7th season, 36-27 record overall at Wiregrass Ranch
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
