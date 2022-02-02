Wiregrass Ranch boys soccer wins 6A-10 title

WESLEY CHAPEL — Winning a district championship is always tough, especially when you load up your regular-season slate with top clubs from around the state.
That was exactly the road Wiregrass Ranch’s boys soccer team chose and it paid off. The Bulls were able to edge Wharton 2-1 Monday night to capture the Class 6A District 10 title. Though Wiregrass didn’t play any in-district games throughout the season, the tough competition prepared the Bulls for their championship run.
“Winning the district title is always special,” Wiregrass Ranch head coach David Wilson said. “I was proud of our boys for fighting back and getting it done. I was impressed with the Wharton boys as well.They played a great game, were coached well and played the game with heart and class and represented Wharton High School very well.
“The feeling you get with scoring the winner with 35 seconds left is one that you get with so few jobs in life. Memories for a lifetime for the boys.”
There’s been a slew of standouts on the team that propelled the Bulls to their 19-4-2 record, with senior midfielder Andrew Knorowski leading the way. The senior leads the team with 13 goals and was instrumental in helping Wiregrass reach the postseason. Another key player is junior Jeremy Caruso, who has 25 assists on the season.
The Bulls’ regular season schedule featured games against a variety of clubs from all over Florida, but the losses came against Tampa Bay area schools. The Bulls’ four defeats came at the hands of Tampa Prep, Land O’ Lakes, Mitchell and Shorecrest Prep. Wiregrass Ranch has yielded only 23 goals through 25 games played, with 82 scored.
