West Coast Soldiers to return to gridiron for 2023

HUDSON — The West Coast Soldiers are back in action on the adult amateur football scene once again.
West Coast, an 11-on-11 tackle team, announced they are returning for the upcoming 2023 season, per their team’s social media pages. The Soldiers took the 2022 season off after operating since 2012 under the direction of team owner Ed Meyer.
West Coast will play within the Elite American Football League (EAFL), a second-year adult amateur football league that has received submissions from over 40 teams between Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The Soldiers have yet to announce who the coaches will be.
The Soldiers were last playing within the Federation Football Alliance 2.0 before leaving the league for the EAFL. Meyer will not be alone in his quest to bring back a championship for West Coast, as the ownership team is now compromised of himself, Miranda Faulkner and Marshall O’Brien. All three will work in unison to run the Soldiers’ day-to-day operations.
Now with plenty of neighboring teams all throughout the league, the Soldiers could end up playing most games in the immediate area. Teams like the Tarpon Springs Pirates, Southwest Florida Gladiators (Bradenton), Hernando County Hawks, Bay Area Reapers (St. Petersburg), Florida Jaguars (St. Petersburg) and SouthSide Saints (St. Petersburg) all reside in one league.
For more information on playing or coaching with the Soldiers, visit www.westcoastsoldiers.com or visit the EAFL’s website at www.eaflusa.com.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.