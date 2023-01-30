West Coast Soldiers adult amateur football team to start play Feb. 11

WESLEY CHAPEL — It’s Year No. 11 of adult amateur football for the West Coast Soldiers’ football organization and it will be back in action soon.
The Soldiers, who will play their home games at Wesley Chapel District Park, return to play at Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs on Feb. 11 to take on the Orlando Americans in a preseason bowl bash event. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be followed by another contest as well.
After taking a year off last year, team owner Ed Meyer has brought back the Soldiers along with a few co-owners with him. Joining him in helping run the program are players Marshall O’Brien, Matthew Stewart and staff member Miranda Faulkner-Smith.
Plenty of players from the now-defunct Tampa Bay Thunder football club joined the team, including defensive end Dakota Shelhamer, safety Ty Scott, wide receiver Johnell Barnes and defensive back Dominique Rodgers Cromartie.
Some familiar faces have returned to the club after the one-year hiatus, with quarterback Nick Martino, Cedrick Gaynor and George Wright all coming over from the league champion Bay Area Reapers.
For more information on the Soldiers, visit www.westcoastsoldiers.com and find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.
