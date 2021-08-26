Wesley Chapel football confident heading into season

WESLEY CHAPEL – When Anthony Egan arrived at Wesley Chapel High back in 2016 from River Ridge High as an offensive line coach, he looked to change the culture of Wildcats football immediately.
Changing up the team’s appearance was on the agenda this season, as Wesley Chapel will wear a new matte-black helmet along with a metallic decal on the sides. Also sporting brand new Nike uniforms, the Wildcats will be looking for changes on the field as well.
Egan’s impact brought 7-2 and 6-4 records his first two seasons, but results over the last three have been a bit more modest for Wesley Chapel and not up to the coach’s expectations. A 5-5 record the last three seasons has given the team motivation to get over the hump in 2021.
Many may not remember, but the Wildcats were perennially one of the best teams in Pasco County from 2001-2004. Wesley Chapel ran through many teams with its Wing-T attack under John Castelamare. Now Wesley Chapel is a bit more conventional, and Egan feels the team is taking its next steps forward.
“People can say last year was the first year we went to the playoffs, and it really wasn’t because everyone made the playoffs,” Egan said. “I don’t feel any accomplishment from that. We got Chamberlain, which you could say was a bad luck of the draw.
“We’ve gone 7-2, 6-4, 5-5, 5-5, 5-5 and it’s time for us to turn that around,” he continued. “To make it to the playoffs and win a playoff game, that’s our goal.”
There are plenty of reasons for optimism throughout the team. It starts with the Wildcats settling on a starting quarterback in Ethan Harper. Last season, Harper shared snaps with Owen Libby and Matthew Helms.
With both Libby and Helms now graduated, the signal caller duties belong to Harper, exclusively, and that’s been huge for the development of the offense. Harper received the bulk of the snaps through the spring, 7-on-7 camps and the preseason, and the Wildcats feel confident heading into 2021.
“This offseason, especially 7-on-7-wise, I’ve created a good relationship with my receivers,” Harper said. “I have all the timing down. I’ve been reading coverages a lot better. Our line has been working really hard. They’re big and strong and I know what they can do. Running back Jaylan Blake has been running the ball well.”
Players to watch
QB, Ethan Harper
RB, Jaylan Blake
WR/FS, Nehemiah Morgan
LB, Yael Diaz
OL/DL, Ryan Warren
OL/DL, Max Hembrecht
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
