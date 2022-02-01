Wesley Chapel basketball playing tough through trying season

WESLEY CHAPEL — Sometimes records can be deceiving and that is the case for the Wesley Chapel Wildcats boys basketball team.
Last season was a continuation of program tradition, as the Wildcats went 20-8 in head coach Marvin Gray’s first campaign at the helm. Following in the footsteps of former head coach Doug Greseth was never going to be easy, but Wesley Chapel continued its winning ways.
Now the Wildcats are sitting at 10-9 just before district tournament play starts up, and though that may seem like a down year, Wesley Chapel has played a tough schedule and competed with most everyone on the slate.
“I think we have a very good team this year,” Gray said. “We have been struggling with a lot of injuries and also guys getting sick from having Covid. I don’t think our record shows or indicates what kind of team we are. We have been struggling to keep a consistent lineup on the floor.”
One of the big reasons why Wesley Chapel is able to compete on any nightly basis is the play of sophomore Trey Murray. The sensational sophomore has played well this season for the Wildcats, as Murray is averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game. He is coming off a career high 34 points in a 71-59 win over Gulf and is heating up heading into district tournament play.
“Trey Murray has exceptional ball handling skills, he’s ascoring threat every time he steps on the court,” Gray said. “He understands my wishes and is able to translate those wishes into realities on the court. Trey has the ability to control the pace of the game, he has the presence of mind to wait until his teammates are in proper position before initiating plays, and Trey also recognizes who has the hot hand. As a sophomore, his future is bright.”
Wesley Chapel has navigated through the injuries and despite everything going on, the Wildcats are still playing good basketball as they head into district tournament play. The Wildcats play within Class 5ADistrict 6 and will have to get by tough clubs like Zephyrhills and Fivay if they want to make a run into the postseason.
“We are a young team with some seniors sprinkled in,” Gray added. “These young men are working hard and improving daily. We are excited for district play. We have the opportunity to take the district title if we are healthy.”
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.