Week 2 Pasco County football previews

We are now on to Week 2 of the high school football season and Friday night features 11 contests that have a Pasco County team involved, including a couple big rivalries. Here a look at all the matchups.
Week 2 (11 games)
Wesley Chapel (1-0) at Wiregrass Ranch (0-0): The ‘War on 54’ will be a heated matchup, as always, and it will be Wiregrass Ranch’s first game. Wesley Chapel is still on a high coming off a dominating 27-3 win over Sunlake last week.
Hernando (0-0) at Zephyrhills (1-0): When talking about good cross-county games, this one is for a lot of reasons. Earl Garcia III vs Nick Carroll. Jordan Williams vs. Jaylin Thomas. Two playoff teams from a year ago. I can smell the boiled peanuts already.
Anclote (0-0) at Fivay (0-1): It hasn’t been the best start of the season for either Anclote or Fivay. The Sharks couldn’t start due to coronavirus issues and the Falcons were shutout 43-0 against Mitchell. This game should be a good matchup.
Jacksonville University Christian (1-0) at ZCA (0-0): This is without a doubt the toughest challenge of the season for the Warriors when University Christian rolls into town. The Christians were the Class 2A runner-ups in 2020. The game will really tell if ZCA is a state title contender or not.
Estero Bonita Springs (0-1) at Cypress Creek (0-0): It was a tough start to the season for the Bullsharks, as they fell 28-8 to Community School of Naples and Cypress Creek is ready and rested. Behind a high powered offense, the Coyotes have a chance to send Bonita Springs to 0-2.
Gulf (0-0) at Bayshore (0-1): The Buccaneers didn’t play in Week 1 due to coronavirus concerns but now take on a Bayshore team that fell 37-0 to Osceola to start the season. Gulf looked better than in past years in the preseason, but this will be a better indication of which way Gulf will go.
Sunlake (0-1) at Hudson (1-0): The coming out party Hudson wide receiver Ladamien Starks had last week against River Ridge landed him an offer from the University of Maryland. Now the Hudson receiver is no secret. Can the Cobras reel in the emotions of Week 1 and go 2-0? Sunlake couldn’t get much going offensively in a 27-3 loss to Wesley Chapel last week.
Land O’ Lakes (1-0) at Hollins (0-1): The Gators started out the independent era with a bang by blowing out Weeki Wachee, 39-3. Kyle Horvath went for 201 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Can Land O’ Lakes possibly get off to a 2-0 start? Big test on the road against former Pasco coach Dale Caparaso and the Royals.
River Ridge (0-1) at Mitchell (1-0): There’s been a ton of social media banter going back and forth between River Ridge’s ‘Purple Posse’ and Mitchell’s ‘Stang Gang,’ and the ‘Battle Royale’ should be another fun one. It’s the 20th meeting between the schools and Mitchell leads the series 15-4.
Nature Coast Tech (1-0) at Pasco (0-0): Pasco didn’t get to play last week due to coronavirus concerns and now the Pirates will take the field to face one of the North Suncoast’s top teams in Nature Coast. The Sharks defeated Tavares 14-10 on the road and look strong once again. Pasco quarterback Jayvion Johnson is day to day with a leg injury, according to head coach Jason Stokes.
Keswick Christian (0-0) at Bishop McLaughlin (0-0): The Hurricanes lost 45-0 to Cypress Creek in the preseason and it’s been a rocky offseason for Ken Still and his team, as Bishop McLaughlin lost quarterback Adrian Miller III and running back Dontrevius Jackson, both of whom going to Zephyrhills Christian Academy. Where will the offense come from this year for the Hurricanes?
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
