Wachtel steps down as Fivay football coach

HUDSON — Another day and yet another head coaching vacancy in the high school football circuit has opened up in Pasco County.
Fivay High School athletic director Chris Taylor confirmed with The Suncoast News that Brian Wachtel has stepped down as the school’s head football coach. Wachtel lasted just one season at the helm for the Falcons after the team went 2-8 in 2021. The team’s only wins came against Anclote and Tampa Freedom.
Wachtel’s resignation comes a day after Trey Burdick was confirmed ousted as the head football coach at Sunlake High School, opening up two more head coaching jobs in Pasco County. As it currently stands, six of the 15 head coaching jobs in the county came open this off-season, accounting for 40 percent of the jobs in Pasco.
Anclote, Sunlake and River Ridge, with the latter about to name a head coach, are still in search mode to find the next lead man for football. Pasco (Alphonso Freeney) and Bishop McLaughlin (Bob Dare) both made coaching hires before winter break took place. Taylor’s press release on Wachtel’s resignation is down below.
“Fivay High School Athletics wishes to announce that Coach Brian Wachtel has informed us that he is resigning from his role as Head Football Coach for personal reasons. Fivay High School is extremely grateful for Coach Wachtel’s efforts these past 4 years seasons, 3 as an assistant and this last year as the Head Coach. Coach Wachtel has made a positive impact upon the character of his athletes and our FHS community.
“A thorough search for a new head football coach will begin soon.”
Wachtel took the Fivay job with already having head coaching experience at two other high schools, including Mitchell and Land O’ Lakes. He was previously the defensive coordinator under Matt Durchik in 2020 before becoming promoted to head coach in the off-season.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.