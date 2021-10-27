Volleyball teams in Pasco, Hernando in the postseason

The postseason in high school volleyball has begun and teams out of Pasco and Hernando counties are dotted all across the playoff brackets. We are going to go team-by-team between both counties to evaluate how far every club can actually go.
Bishop McLaughlin (19-8): The Hurricanes are on a mission and that’s to get back to where they left off last season. That's the Class 3A state semifinals. Last season’s loss against Ocala Trinity Catholic in the state semifinals still sits in the minds of players on the Hurricanes and now they’ll need to get past a strong Calvary Christian club if they want to advance. If they can get by the Warriors, they’ll have a shot.
Cypress Creek (17-5): The Coyotes are on a roll and could make things interesting in Class 5A. They start on the road versus a tough Robinson group before being able to look ahead. The Knights are one of the better programs in the south Tampa area and coming away with a win will be difficult. But impossible? No.
Mitchell (21-0): Twenty-one up and 21 down. The Mitchell Mustangs have knocked off every team in its path, and most of the time it really hasn’t been that close. Mitchell has yielded only five sets all season long and Lea Weber’s group just keeps winning at an incredible rate. They have a favorable Class 6A region and it starts off against Strawberry Crest. After that, there’s no reason not to believe this team couldn’t run it all the way to the region final and beyond.
Fivay (9-17): The only Pasco County team that enters the playoffs with a losing record finds themselves looking to reach the Sweet 16 in the Class 5A playoffs. The Falcons are led by senior Chayla Wade, who has a team-high 261 kills. Fivay will go on the road to face Gateway and chances they come out with a win are there, but they’ll need to play sound in the regional quarterfinals.
Land O’ Lakes (24-4): Land O' Lakes is probably the best Pasco County team that had to start the postseason on the road. The Gators have been right up there with Mitchell and Bishop McLaughlin and it’s shaping up for a rematch of the district championship against the Mustangs. Leading the team right now in kills is sophomore Izabella Horruitiner (223 kills) and senior Jasmine Christian is second with 202. Land O’ Lakes should make it to the Sweet 16.
Sunlake (13-7): It won’t be an easy task for the Seahawks when they head into the postseason and face Fort Myers Riverdale. Sunlake has had a good season and now has set its sights on making a run through Class 6A. The Seahawks' kills leader is senior Kylie Ciani, with 266. Sunlake will be hard-pressed to upend Riverdale in the opening round, as the Raiders are 21-6 and seeded second in Region 6A-3.
Weeki Wachee (19-4): The Hornets have already punched their ticket into the Sweet 16 in the Class 4A playoffs after beating Port Charlotte and now have to hit the road and face Lemon Bay. Weeki Wachee has quite the drive ahead of them and also a tough task at hand. Two seniors lead the team in kills with Danielle McGee (186 kills) and Kristen Pizzano (143 kills).
Wesley Chapel (17-4): The Wildcats enter the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the region and start off with a winnable matchup versus visiting Lecanto. Junior Chloe Danielson leads the team in kills with 315. Wesley Chapel could be a region finalist team, so stay tuned.
Andy Villamarzo
