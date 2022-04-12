Trac Baughn steps down as Land O’ Lakes football coach

LAND O’ LAKES – There’s only two weeks until high school spring football starts up and there’s another head coaching opening in Pasco County.
This time it occurred at Land O’ Lakes, as Trac Baughn told The Suncoast News he has stepped down as the Gators’ head coach on Monday afternoon. The news comes as a surprise as Land O’ Lakes is coming off the heels of a successful 2021 season in which the Gators finished with a 9-1 record. Land O’ Lakes’ only loss came against Tampa Catholic.
“It's just time. It's that's simple,” Baughn said. “I've been doing this for 34 years. It's just that time. You get to a point where and you get old like me one day, and there are things you miss out on you want to do. We have a bunch of wonderful young men at Land O' Lakes. We have a very strong group of parents. I'm very appreciative of the administration. It's a good place, great school.”
Land O’ Lakes becomes the seventh school in the county that ended up with a vacancy for its varsity head coaching position in football. Now the Gators must sort things out less than two weeks before the beginning of spring activities. Non-contact drills begin April 25 full-contact practices start on April 30.
The Gators are slated to return some talented players, including quarterback Kyle Horvath and wide receiver Kennen Ayala. Horvath finished last season throwing for 2,067 yards and 28 touchdowns. Baughn was head coach at Land O’ Lakes for two seasons and leaves with an overall record of 10-8.
A new crop of head coaches is littered throughout Pasco County, with Fivay being the latest to fill the void left by a departing coach. The Falcons recently named Tyrone Hendrix as their next lead man. Among other hires that have taken place in the county include Greg Climan (Anclote), Bob Dare (Bishop McLaughlin), Alphonso Freeney (Pasco), Greg Miller (River Ridge) and Allen Suber II (Sunlake).
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
