The Suncoast News All-Pasco County Softball Team

The 2021 prep softball season is now and with that brings recognition for the athletes that played this past spring.
The Suncoast News has compiled an All-Pasco County Softball Team, determined on performances from the regular season and playoffs as well as statistics from MaxPreps.com.
P - Victoria Nearing, Junior, River Ridge: Nearing had a 1.79 ERA, 11-2 record and struck out 89 of the batters she faced. At the plate, Nearing had a .292 batting average with 26 hits, 30 RBIs and two home runs.
P - Hailey Vazquez, Senior, Cypress Creek: Vazquez went 11-4 with a 1.20 ERA, with 170 strikeouts and 18 earned runs through 18 appearances. Vazquez pitched 105 innings and only walked 14 batters.
C - Emma Nixon, Junior, Land O’ Lakes: The junior catcher committed only six errors while hitting .295 with 18 hits and five doubles.
INF - Ashley Garrison, Senior, Wesley Chapel: The senior batted .458, drove in 30 runs and belted three home runs.
INF - Mandy Schwartz, Junior, Cypress Creek: Schwartz provided solid fielding for the Coyotes, only committing one error all season. Fowler also batted .510, drove in 26 runs and hit 11 home runs.
INF - Brooke Blankenship, Senior, River Ridge: He hit .541, had 46 hits, 31 runs batted in and six home runs while playing solid in the infield for the Royal Knights.
INF - Samantha Proctor, Senior, Fivay: Proctor batted .583 with 35 hits, 20 runs batted in, 12 doubles and three triples.
OF - Kendra Falby, Senior, Sunlake: Falby scored 32 runs, 40 hits and eight RBIs to go along with a .678 batting average.
OF - Nehanda Lewis, Junior, Land O’ Lakes: Lewis batted .477 with 41 hits, 40 runs batted in and belted three home runs while committing six errors all season.
OF - Molly Blackwood, Freshman, Academy at the Lakes: The freshman outfielder had herself a very good campaign in 2021. As a freshman, Blackwood batted .438 and had 28 hits and drove in 23 runs.
UTILITY - Sydney Fowler, Junior, Mitchell: Fowler provided solid fielding for the Mustangs, only committing two errors all season. Fowler also batted .423, drove in 22 runs and hit 11 doubles.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
