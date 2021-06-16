The Suncoast News All-Pasco County Baseball Team

The 2021 prep baseball season is over and with that brings recognition for the athletes that played this past spring.
The Suncoast News has compiled an All-Pasco County Baseball Team, determined on performances from the regular season and playoffs as well as statistics from MaxPreps.com.
P - Brian Holiday, Senior, Land O’ Lakes: Gates had a 1.00 ERA, 8-4 record and struck out 157 of the batters he faced. At the plate, Gates had a .362 batting average with 29 hits and 18 RBIs.
P - Tanner Boccabello, Senior, Bishop McLaughlin: He went 6-2 with a 2.07 ERA, with 60 strikeouts and 18 earned runs through 15 appearances. Boccabello pitched 61 innings and only walked 26 batters of the 224 he faced.
C - Daniel Busot, Junior, Land O’ Lakes: He committed only two errors while hitting .272 with 25 runs batted in and two homers.
INF - Aiden Miller, Sophomore, Mitchell: The sensational sophomore batted .402, drove in 22 runs and belted four home runs.
INF - Ethan Petry, Junior, Cypress Creek: Petry provided solid fielding for the Coyotes, only committing two errors all season. McMath also batted .375, drove in 28 runs and hit three home runs.
INF - Bryce Braxton, Senior, Pasco: He hit .328 and had 22 hits while playing solid in the infield for the Pirates.
INF - Victor Figueroa, Junior, Sunlake: Figueroa batted .341 with 15 hits, 12 runs batted in and belted three home runs while only committing one error all season.
OF - Anthony Vanvliet, Sophomore, Fivay: He scored 21 runs, 35 hits and 19 RBIs to go along with a .422 batting average.
OF - Tyler Gauci, Junior, Hudson: Gauci could play anywhere practically for the Cobras and he had a strong junior season. The junior batted .443 with 31 hits and 19 runs batted in.
OF - Keaton Howard, Senior, Mitchell: The outfielder was one of the best players in the county at .294 and drove in 20 runs. He also had 25 hits on the season.
UTL - John Perry, Junior, Anclote: Perry batted .453 with 17 RBIs. On the mound, he also had a 4.93 ERA with a 4-2 record and 37 strikeouts.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
