The All-Pinellas County Football Team was compiled by Suncoast News and Tampa Beacon correspondent Andy Villamarzo. The All-County team is based on season performances and statistics provided by MaxPreps.com.
OFFENSE
QB — Aidan MacLean, Sr., Clearwater: MacLean had a record-setting senior season for the Tornadoes, completing 165 of 246 passes for 2,785 yards and a county-record 42 touchdowns.
RB — Luke Yoder, Jr., Palm Harbor University: Yoder rushed for 1,602 yards and scored 13 touchdowns for the Hurricanes.
RB — Lenwood Sapp, Jr., Clearwater Central Catholic: Sapp was the workhorse back for the Marauders, rushing for 1,587 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.
RB — Jaden Griffin, Sr., Countryside: Griffin was the heart of Countryside’s offense, as the senior rushed for 1,498 yards and scored 18 touchdowns for the Cougars.
WR — Censere Lee, Sr., Clearwater: The speedster scored 22 touchdowns on 57 receptions for 1,262 yards to lead the Tornadoes.
WR — Amari Niblack, Sr., Lakewood: Niblack, an Alabama signee, caught 60 passes for 939 yards and 10 touchdowns.
WR — Nate Johnson, Jr., Clearwater Central Catholic: Johnson was CCC’s top receiver, catching 48 passes for 915 yards and eight touchdowns.
WR — One Williams, Sr., Northside Christian: Williams was the Mustangs’ go-to receiver and the senior caught 56 passes for 888 yards and 11 touchdowns.
OL — Tyrek Tripp, Sr., Clearwater: Tripp anchored the Tornadoes' offensive line and had himself a banner year with 100 pancake blocks.
OL — Joey Shane, Sr., East Lake: The 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman racked up 28 pancake blocks this season.
OL — Preston Cushman, Sr., Calvary Christian: The senior Calvary Christian lineman is an Ole Miss signee
OL — Trey’shaun Spieghts, Jr., Gibbs: Spieghts was one of the top blockers for Gibbs’ run-first offense, as the Gladiators went 8-4 and had over 3,000 yards of offense.
OL — Aaron Sanez, Sr., Clearwater: The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder paved the way on offense and had 60 pancake blocks for Clearwater.
ATH — Isaiah Hampton, Jr., Pinellas Park: The Patriots running back rushed for 1,301 yards and scored nine touchdowns.
DEFENSE
DL — Aiden Bell, Sr., Clearwater: The Tornadoes' defensive line was led by the 6-foot, 200-pound Bell, who nabbed 11 sacks and 80 tackles, 15 for loss.
DL — Taveon Wheeler, Jr., Lakewood: Had 10 sacks, 29 tackles for loss and 76 total tackles to complete an impressive junior season.
DL — Fredrico Freeman, Jr., Boca Ciega: The defensive end led the Pirates with 24 tackles for loss.
DL — Aric Burton, Sr., Clearwater Academy International: Burton, a West Virginia signee, made 22 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and three sacks.
DL — Isaiah Hastings, Sr., Clearwater Academy International: The Alabama signee was the Knights’ top defensive lineman and notched 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
LB — Garrick Ponder, Sr., Pinellas Park: Recorded 116 tackles and had a team-high 25 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
LB — Elijah Mills, Jr., Countryside: Led the Cougars with a team-high 114 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.
LB — Cortland Mitchell, Sr., Osceola: Led the Warriors with a team-high 23 tackles for loss and also had 139 total.
LB — Adarius Hayes, So., Largo: Hayes had a solid sophomore season for the Packers, racking up 102 tackles and 18 for a loss.
DB — Toryion Larkins, Sr., Gibbs: Larkins was big on defense for the Gladiators, picking off three passes and deflecting 22.
DB — Terrell Crosby, Sr., Lakewood: The Spartans' top defensive back intercepted 10 passes and had 818 yards receiving on offense. Crosby has signed with Iowa State.
DB — De’angelo Hutchinson, Sr., Northeast: Hutchinson, a Louisville signee, made 52 tackles and picked off six passes for the Vikings.
DB — Maceo Bennett, Sr., Clearwater: The ballhawk cornerback didn’t let much get past him all season and intercepted nine passes.
DB — David Searles, Jr., Seminole: The Warhawks’ junior made 36 tackles and picked off six passes.
ATH — Sammy Miller Jr., Jr., Gibbs: The Gladiators’ running back and strong safety rushed for 1,203 yards and recorded 32 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
SPECIALISTS
K — Freddy Casale, Sr., Calvary Christian: Casale went 27 of 29 on PAT attempts and was perfect on field goals, going 9 for 9 with a long of 40.
P — Nathaniel Eichner, Sr., East Lake: Averaged 34.5 yards per punt on 32 attempts for the Eagles. The senior also made 8 of 11 field goal attempts, hitting a long of 45 yards.
ATH — Andre Hall, Sr., Boca Ciega: Hall was electric anytime he touched the ball on special teams or offense, totaling 118 yards rushing, 568 receiving and scoring six touchdowns.
