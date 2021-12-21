This year's All-County team was compiled by Suncoast News and Tampa Beacon correspondent Andy Villamarzo. The All-County team is based on season performances and statistics provided by MaxPreps.com. Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
OFFENSE
QB — Hunter Young, Sr., Hudson: Young had a stellar senior season for the Cobras, completing 126-of-222 for 2,567 yards and 28 touchdowns.
RB — Dontrevious Jackson, Sr., Zephyrhills Christian Academy: Jackson rushed for 1,803 yards and scored 18 touchdowns for the Warriors.
RB — Jaylin Thomas, Sr., Zephyrhills: Thomas was the workhorse back for the Bulldogs, rushing for 1,436 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.
RB — Jaylan Blake, Sr., Wesley Chapel: Blake did everything on the ground for the playoff-bound Wildcats, rushing for 1,066 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
WR — Bryson Rodgers, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch: The speedster dynamo scored 14 touchdowns on 42 receptions for 645 yards to lead the Bulls in receiving.
WR — Dontrell Clerkley, Sr., Cypress Creek: Clerkley caught 30 passes for 676 yards and four touchdowns. The senior standout notched four interceptions on defense.
WR — Ladamien Starks, Sr., Hudson: Starks was crucial once again in the passing game for Hudson, catching 33 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.
WR — Kenen Ayala, Jr., Land O’ Lakes: Ayala was one of the most dynamic receivers in the area, catching 42 passes for 1,170 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.
OL — Christian Loaiza, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch: Loaiza anchored an offensive line that paved the way for over 1,300 yards rushing.
OL — Damon Mcmillian, So., Zephyrhills: The 6-foot-3, 300-pound linemen racked up 10 pancake blocks this season as a sophomore.
OL — Logan Ridolph, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch: The senior Wiregrass Ranch lineman had 17 pancake blocks on the season.
OL — Zeph Johnson, Sr., Sunlake: Johnson had a solid season leading Sunlake’s offensive line, compiling 14 pancake blocks and paved the way for a ground attack that went over 1,600 yards.
OL — Adam Buonnano, Sr., Mitchell: Buonnano had a solid senior season leading the Mustangs up front. The All-SAC selection helped pave the way for 2,191 yards on the ground.
ATH — AJ Blanton, Sr., Gulf: The Buccaneers’ running back rushed for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns and notched 104 tackles on defense.
DEFENSE
DL — Tyler Geary, Sr., Mitchell: The Mustangs' defensive end caused havoc off the edge, nabbing 13 sacks and 60 tackles.
DL — Neal McGuire, Sr., Zephyrhills: The Charlotte signee had 5.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and also added nine catches, 169 yards, 3 TDs on offense to complete an impressive senior season.
DL — Zyon Vaughn-Nobles, So., Zephyrhills Christian: The defensive tackle led the Warriors with 23.5 sacks and over 20 tackles for loss.
DL — Hunter Mcfarlane, Sr., Mitchell: Mcfarlane made 84 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss and 4 sacks.
LB — Theotis Smith, Sr., Zephyrhills: Recorded 89 tackles and had 7.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
LB — Nate Kidd, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch: The Bulls’ linebacker had 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks.
LB — Joshua Poleon, Jr., Wesley Chapel: Was one of the Wildcats top players on defense with 20 tackles for loss, six sacks and also had 94 total tackles.
LB — Mitch Hammond, Sr., Sunlake: Hammond had a solid senior season for the Seahawks, racking up 81 tackles.
DB — Braden Cook, Jr., River Ridge: The Royal Knights' top defensive back intercepted two passes and made 68 tackles.
DB — Corneil McCrary, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch: McCrary picked off three passes for the Bulls. Also played offense for Wiregrass Ranch and compiled over 500 yards rushing.
DB — Jaiden Mayerschoff, Sr., Land O’ Lakes: The ball hawk safety was all over the field and intercepted four passes for the Gators.
DB — Angel Ortiz, Sr., Gulf: The Buccaneers’ senior made 40 tackles and picked off four passes and had over 600 yards receiving on offense.
ATH — Chris Ferrini, Jr., Mitchell: Ferrini rushed for 595 yards, passed for 378 and made 48 tackles on defense at safety.
SPECIALISTS
K/P — Daniel Lester, Sr., Sunlake: Was perfect on PAT attempts by going 24-for-24 on extra points and made 7 of 11 field goal attempts with a long of 52 yards. Averaged 37.7 yards per punt on 35 attempts for the Seahawks.
ATH— Drayk Simmons, Jr., Mitchell: Anderson totaled 277 yards kick return yards and had 371 receiving.
