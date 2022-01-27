The Pasco & Pinellas Fishin’ Report: Cold blast forcing anglers to change tactics

There are some pretty good fishing reports from the past week, but that was then and this is now. A bit late this year but winter finally showed up with a vengeance, and that changes everything.
What was working for anglers prior to the weekend cold blast no longer applies; be prepared to play a different kind of game over the days ahead.
Freezing temperatures got the week started, and with highs in the 60s projected through the weekend, evenings in the 40s and nights expected to drop into the high 30s Saturday and Sunday, it’s clear the party is over for fish and anglers alike — a least for a while.
Gulf water temperatures dipped into the high 50s along much of the coast, and that was enough to send fish of all stripes scurrying into warmer backwater bayous, creeks, rivers and wherever spring waters provide some warmth. Fishing now means delving into the back country and slowing things down a good deal.
Being cold-blooded, fish won’t have the energy to chase baits, so conditions like we’re seeing now call for slower retrieving of artificial baits or better still, soaking a live shrimp. Some anglers snip the tail off their shrimp to make them easier for slow-moving winter fish to catch. Snook are one of the more vulnerable species, and when water temperatures drop to 55 they become dormant. Below 50 and they can die.
Fished under a float or free-lined with just a hook on a short length of leader, live shrimp is the go-to live bait option in the current conditions. For those who prefer artificials, jigs with soft plastic tails are a good choice, as they can be bumped along the bottom slowly with very small twitches of the rod tip, making them an easier target. Scenting artificials with a bottled spray scent or using tails impregnated with scent like Berkley Gulp baits up the odds of drawing a strike in cold water.
As for finding the fish to present any kind of bait, likely spots include deeper residential canals, holes in creek and river bends, shallow, dark-bottom backwater when the sun is high and fish can soak up some rays, and particularly where there are known springs that feed into the Gulf.
Anglers also have something of a “cheat” in the north Anclote Park, where the warm-water outfall of the Anclote power plant empties in the canal there. The water is pumped from the Gulf, then used to cool the plant’s generators before being pumped back into the Gulf. The result is an oasis of relative comfort for fish of all varieties. On particularly cold days when demand for electricity is high, the plants is pumping plenty of water, as the generators are working at a higher capacity.
The fishing at the plant should be great through the colder days ahead, with pompano, permit, trout, redfish, cobia, jacks and ladyfish typical winter catches. There is a pier at the mouth of the outfall canal, but anglers also fish from the banks and use boats to fish above the barrel barricade that prevents anglers from passing above them into the power plant’s territory.
Outgoing tides when warm water is being expelled can trigger a tremendous bite in the canal. A healthy head of smoke exiting the stack at the plant indicates the plant is running at increased capacity and likely dumping warm water.
