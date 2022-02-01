The Pasco & North Pinellas Fishin’ Report: Anclote power plant outfall ‘the’ hotspot in cold weather

Wouldn’t it be nice if we all knew where the biggest concentration of fish would be every time we went fishing?
Well, we do — at least until the weather warms up some.
The Anclote power plant outfall canal, at the North Anclote Park, is where the action has been the past week, and it will likely be the hot spot for a while based on the forecasts. The plant draws water from the intake canal at the mouth of the Anclote River to the south, using it to cool the plant’s generators, which warms it the way a car’s engine heats radiator water. The toasty water is then expelled in the outfall canal, making it the most popular hangout along the coast for winter fish. When temperatures drop to freezing as we’ve seen lately, the plant runs harder to supply homes and business with heating power, which means more warm water is being expelled.
Right now, the main catches have been pompano, trout, permit, jacks and ladyfish. The odd redfish and snook are being taken from time to time. Anglers can fish from the shoreline, the pier at the park or enter the canal by boat. Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918) likes fishing the low tide, as fish tend to congregate in the middle of the canal in the deepest part, so it narrows down where to fish. His primary targets are big trout and pompano. A jumbo live shrimp is the best trout medicine, while a pompano jig of any design tipped with shrimp or shrimp-scented tabs like Fishbites E-Z. These are worked near the bottom where pompano feed. If the permit are around, they take the sane jigs.
Bill at the Rusty Bucket (727-645-659) said the majority of his customers have been taking advantage of the fishing at the outfall canal. Word is the pompano and trout bite has been great on the outgoing tides. If the plant is pumping out warm water, it will be carried into the canal toward the Gulf on the outgoing tide, but when it turns cold water will be entering the canal, which can turn the fish off.
Indeed, the action at the outfall often is described as like turning a light switch on and off. The bite can change just like that depending on the tide and whether the plant is pumping, something anglers have learned to tell from a distance by how much smoke is exiting the plant’s stack.
Bill said his customers are landing lots of oversized trout on live shrimp at the plant, and anglers fishing from the pier on the outgoing tides have been slamming the pompano on Doc’s Goofy and Silly Willy jigs in yellow, though pink colors also have been working.
James at J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928) is just a couple of blocks from the power plant outfall so he sees a lot of anglers who fish there. The past week has seen a lot of action on permit and big trout, with an occasional report of a redfish or snook. As is typical in cold weather, schools of jacks and ladyfish have invaded, and keeping these less-desirable species off the hook can be frustrating. Anglers have been opting for jumbo live shrimp for the trout and Doc’s Goofy Jigs for the pompano. Hot jig colors are yellow with a pink teaser, though chartreuse with white also is popular. In all cases, jigs are more effective when tipped with a piece of shrimp or squid to add some scent to the offering.
While they aren’t a fish for the table, many anglers enjoy the fight big jacks put up, and the best way to take them at the outfall is a noisy top-water plug. The bigger the plug, the bigger the jacks.
