Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the warm weather means schools of scaled sardines are still on the flats and he’s had no trouble finding bait near the Anclote power plant outfall. He’s been putting his anglers on trout, reds and snook. The spoils along the Anclote River channel have been particularly productive. With water temperatures unseasonably warm, there are good numbers of snook on the outside points and around creek mouths.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports the shallow-water gag grouper season ended with a bang, the warm Gulf water keeping the big fish as shallow as 10 feet of water. For offshore fishing he’ll be turning to the big, offshore sheepshead that begin spawning on rocks and other structure soon. He’ll be working anywhere between 8 and 15 feet of water for the most part, but will be venturing out to 35 feet for mangrove snapper and hogfish. Inshore, work grass flats and potholes early with top-water plugs or plastic flukes for trout.
Capt. Mike Senker (352) 584-6297: Capt. Mike says he did well on large gag grouper up until the season closed at the end of the month. The big fish were as shallow as about 25 feet of water thanks to unseasonably warm Gulf waters. He had a couple of other offshore trips between 20 and 30 feet, taking mangrove snapper and gags. A trip to 60 feet produced bigger mangrove snapper, with fish to better than 16 inches. He also got a couple of nice hogfish. With gags closed, red grouper season is open. The fish like deeper water than the gags, and they are less likely to be around the big rocks gags like. Capt. Mike likes the Swiss cheese, relatively flat limestone bottom, as the red grouper like the hide in the holes. He notes that offshore water is clean and clear and loads of small baitfish are schooling. Look for birds feeding on the bait.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry reports his anglers are still fishing the big sharks along the causeway at Fred Howard Park. Some are taking a few trout there, but there have been so many sharks around that it may be keeping trout and other species away, as the bite isn’t nearly as good as was just two or three weeks ago. Some big trout are being landed at the Anclote power plant outfall, with most reporting the best bite early in the day. There are some pompano and permit being taken there, but the bite is sporadic and hard to predict. Up and down the coast schools of jacks are being encountered.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe says trout fishing between the Anclote and Cotee rivers has been on fire. Fish are on the shallow grass beds and up around mangroves when the water rises. Lots of large fish are being reported. The grass south of the Anclote River into St. Joseph Sound has been productive, as well, and some of the bigger trout have been taken at the Anclote power plant outfall canal. Almost all the creeks along the coast are holding mangrove snapper.
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill reports the guides he knows are reporting excellent inshore fishing in Pasco waters. The warm Gulf water means the baits schools are plentiful and snook, reds and trout are on the outside points, rocks and flats feeding on it. Live sardines are a good bet, but shrimp and artificials are getting it done, too. Fishing between south of Gulf Harbors at Sand Bay, north to Green Key has been particularly productive. Focus on creek mouths. The water has been very clear, and Bill says use lighter leaders and hooks as small as size #1 to draw more strikes. The gag bite in shallow water was hot right up to closing last month, but now red grouper season is open. Fish are as shallow and 25 feet of water, but fishing himself, Bill says 50 feet is better. He likes 1-ounce jig heads baited with shrimp or squid held 6 feet off the bottom to coax the fish out of their rocky holes. He advises putting a live bait out on a flat line when fishing offshore. Some reports of cobia up to 60 pounds have been coming in.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Mark says inshore anglers along the Hernando coast have been doing well on trout. They are fishing the grass flats in 2 to 3 feet of water, but also finding fish around rocky points and over hard rock bottom and rock bars when the tide is up. Live shrimp works well, but many are scoring good catches using soft jerk baits and Gulp plastics. Reds have been running small to just above minimum size. Hit the rock points and mangrove lines. Many of his anglers have been fishing redfish schools at Chassahowitzka, where the action has been better and the fish larger on average. Anglers fishing with live mullet in the Chassahowitzka and Weeki Wachee rivers are reporting taking some large snook. The season is closed, and they are being released, but it’s been great sport. Smaller snook are being taken around rocks and outside points, as well as creek mouths up and down the coast.
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Bell reports the mullet fishing at the camp store slowed during the warm spell, but projected nighttime temperatures dropping into the 50s this week has everyone thinking the bite will turn on. As water temperatures drop, more schools of mullet congregate in the warmer spring water of the Mud River where the camp is located. Anglers have been landing a few fish, but nothing like what is typical in winter. A few landed some mangrove snapper off the seawall at the camp, with live and frozen shrimp the best bait.
Commented
