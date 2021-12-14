The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Warmth fires us snook, redfish bite

Guide Bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the warm weather brought the snook out of the backwaters to feed on bait schools that returned to the flats to enjoy the warmer water. Small schools of reds have been on the outside points and around the river mouths. Most of the fish have been in the slot range, up to about 24 inches. Word was some oversized reds were on the back side of Anclote Key, though Capt. Mike didn’t fish for them. Trout are over shallow rocks and grass bottom in shallow water.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh says he’s been working between 9 and 30 feet of water for gag grouper and the fishing has been tough. His anglers are working for every fish they land. He thinks the fish are home, but they are not feeding heavily. Inshore, look for small pods of redfish around rocky shoreline and points. Trout are around but not bunched up, so don’t count on getting into them hot and heavy right now. Snook got a break with the warmer weather, so expect to find them out in the open around creek mouths and outside points with good water flow.
Capt. Mike Senker (352) 584-6297: Capt. Mike reports he had a good trip to 40 feet of water, his crew taking six keeper gag grouper. They also boated 15 mangrove snapper to about 16 inches. Most of his fishing is offshore, but Capt. Mike’s daughter is an ace inshore angler and the father-daughter team were heading out this week to tackle schools of reds in Hernando backwaters. Small pinfish under a cork fished along mangrove shorelines is the ticket, though Capt. Mike takes along a fly rod to make things more sporting.
Pasco/North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill says the warm weather got the snook amped up. Numerous reports of big fish caught in the Cotee River and around creek mouths up and down the coast came in. DOA shrimp and Gulp baits have been working well. Cobia have been around the channels and river mouths. Offshore anglers have been using live pinfish to take gag grouper in the 40-foot depths. Fishing 90 miles out, Capt. Burruezo fished 180 feet of water and got into some nice blackfin tuna and wahoo using large plugs.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James reports the pompano and permit bite at the Anclote power plant outfall is off and on. Trout fishing over the open flats around the Anclote River is good. Look for reds around the mouth of the river and the spoils along the channel, as well as mangroves north and south.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe says offshore anglers have been starting around 20 feet for gag grouper, working their way out if needed. Live pinfish have been tops. A few have landed some large flounder while bottom fishing for grouper. A couple of anglers got into cobia on the flats off the Anclote power plant outfall, one of them landing a keeper-sized fish. Some nice trout and a few snook were taken at the outfall. The pompano are there, but the bite is hot and cold. Creek mouths up and down the coast are holding redfish, and the grass flats just off them, particularly around sandy potholes and ledges, are giving up some large trout.
Cooper's Shrimp Shack (727) 868-8736: Bill reports Hudson anglers reported the warmer weather got the redfish and trout fired up. The reds have been everywhere from canals and creeks to the outside rocks and mangroves. The trout have been over shallow grass beds. An angler fishing 12 feet of water west of Hudson reported schooling Spanish mackerel, and another found them around Anclote Key. There are plenty of sheepshead in the canals, and while the mangrove snapper are there with them, they have been running small. Live and frozen shrimp take both.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Eric says the big news is a hot gag grouper bite in 15 to 35 feet of water. Anglers have been doing very well bottom fishing rocky patches and ledges with live and dead bait. Some have been reporting good luck trolling large diving plugs. The Stretch series of Manns are rated for different depths, and a plug that will swim just off the bottom is usually the best bet for gags. Inshore anglers are finding some decent redfish action up and down the Hernando Coast, in the creeks and backwaters when the tide is up. Negative tides over the past week hampered getting to some favorite spots, so anglers have been content to work outside areas for reds. Look for trout around rocks when the water is up, as well as on the open grass flats and around creek mouths. There are black drum moving around in the backwaters, with a few anglers connecting with them. Shrimp is a good bait choice.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352) 610-4315: Michael got in some fishing time for himself and reports doing well with redfish working the Hernando Beach channel spoils. Anglers are reporting taking some slot-sized reds at the Jenkins Creek pier, as well. Live shrimp will get the job done. Offshore anglers are getting their gag grouper in 30 to 55 feet of water. Live pinfish and dead bait are good choices. The word is that the mangrove snapper bite is good in the same depth range.
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Bell says the mullet bite is strong behind the camp store, and some bigger fish are being taken. Anglers hook-and-line fish them using tiny hooks on cane poles baited with dough balls and sometimes small pieces of white plastic worm. The bits of white on the hook resemble the bits of chum they toss to attract the fish. Being vegetarians, the chum is a mixture of oatmeal sometimes blended with other things, like chicken mash. The mixture is dampened with a little water, squeezed into balls then thrown into the water, where it breaks up in a chum cloud. The big mullet on the board for the monthly contest at the camp is 2.22 pounds, though Bell said with the size of fish being taken now, that could be topped by the weekend.
