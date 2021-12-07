Warming weather this week means anglers are likely to find fish that had been in warmer backwaters move out onto the open Gulf flats to soak up some sun and hunt for food. Snook will be more cautious and may cling to deeper haunts, but look for schools of reds to be on the outside shorelines and rock points, nosing along the bottom in search of small crabs and crustaceans.
Eric at Dixie Lee Bait fully expects a great week for redfish action. Fish will be close to the creek mouths to start, but as the warm days bring water temperatures up going into the weekend, they will likely spread out. Gold spoons are a good way to cover a lot of water quickly, though once fish are located, setting out a live pinfish or shrimp and waiting for a bite is a good strategy.
Guide bites
Capt. Mike Senker (352) 584-6297: Capt. Mike reports the gag grouper bite is solid, though he’s having to go deeper to find reliable action on bigger fish. A trip to 53 feet of water produced 11 keepers on a recent trip. His anglers also took a number of nice mangrove snapper. Those fishing shallower may be able to do well providing they put in the time, chum with some live or dead bait and wait for the gags to come out of their rocky lairs. “They’re lethargic now due to the cold water, so you have to get them started,” Capt. Mike said.
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike reports he’s been chasing cobia on the flats between the Anclote power plant, north to Sand Bay. He’s spotting the fish from the tower of his boat and having his anglers throw 8-inch black plastic eels on jig heads or using live pinfish under a float. Working the smaller creeks up and down the coast, he’s finding plenty of small reds and some snook. Both will take shrimp.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Eric says anglers are having their way with gag grouper. He describes the bite as “insane” between 25 and 40 feet of water. Live pinfish or dead bait will get the job done, and there are lots of keeper-sized fish being reported. Some have taken their fish trolling large, diving plugs. A surprise bonus catch has been large kingfish. While conventional wisdom says the fish have already moved south, several anglers bagged fish in the 30- to 40-pound class in recent days. Inshore anglers have been doing very well on redfish, which this week will begin to pop out of the backwaters to enjoy warmer days on the shallow flats. Look for them around creek mouths, oyster bars and rocky points and shorelines. Snook and trout have been a no-show the past week or so. Some have been finding black drum in the backwaters.
Daddy D's Bayport Bait and Tackle (352) 556-2163: Cory reports warmer weather means more redfish have come out of the backwaters to feed on the shallow flats. He’s taken a number of them himself on live finger mullet, and predicts the bite will pick up even more this week with warmer weather. Some nice trout were taken by anglers fishing the canal along Bayou Drive in Bayport. Live shrimp worked best. Anglers fishing the canals of Hernando Beach have been landing some nice sheepshead on live and frozen shrimp. Fish are hanging around docks and the seawalls. The Bayport Pier has been producing a few keeper-sized mangrove snapper. A few flounder have been showing up in anglers’ reports.
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Bell said the mullet bite is going hot and heavy behind the camp store. Fish to 2 pounds have been common, and a couple of anglers fishing Monday morning were landing them left and right. A few anglers over the past week focused on mangrove snapper, taking a few keeper-sized fish on shrimp.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill reports his anglers continue to do well with the big snook in the Cotee River. Live pinfish around the Main Street and Grand Boulevard Park have been taking fish 38 to 40 inches long. Anglers trolling plugs have been scoring some big fish, as well. The big sheepshead are in the river, and limits of nice-sized fish have been common. A young girl fishing at the Sims Park boat ramp landed a 16-inch sheepshead, and several 18-inch fish have been reported. Canals up and down the coast are holding plenty of sheepshead now, and if you can get live fiddler crabs, Bill says a dozen will typically net 10 nice sheepshead. He likes a quality #2 circle hook to improve the hookup ratio.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry says anglers are catching good numbers of trout to 20 inches along the Fred Howard Park causeway. Live shrimp is working best. The pompano bite can be great at the Anclote power plant outfall canal, but it shuts off as quickly as it turns on. Anglers fishing the day after a great bite return the next day to fish the same part of the tide and they report not taking a single fish. Pompano jigs are what they have been taking best when the bite is going. Some anglers have been reporting reds and small snook in the Gulf Harbors canals. An angling buddy has been launching at Hudson and reports the flats in that area are covered up with redfish. Offshore anglers are getting keeper gag grouper in 17 to 25 feet of water, though some are going deeper in search of larger fish.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James reports the pompano and permit bite at the Anclote power plant outfall has been good at times, and slow at others. It’s a waiting game, and anglers have to put in their time to wait for the fish to bite. When it happens, quick limits are possible. There are some nice trout being taken at the outfall, as well. Live shrimp is tops, with Doc’s Goofy Jigs the best pompano medicine.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe says a lot of his customers are doing well on gag grouper in 25 feet of water and deeper, with a good ratio of keepers to throw-backs reported. The trout fishing has been good along the drop-offs of the Intracoastal Waterway between Anclote Key and Honeymoon Island. Big fish in good numbers has been the word, Jig and live shrimp work. Reds have been around the rocks and oyster beds up and down the coast. A few reported taking some nice trout in Sand Bay just south of Gulf Harbors, while canals in Gulf Harbors have been giving up some small reds and snook, along with sheepshead. A few reports of flounder have been coming in, with anglers doing best around creek mouths. The pompano and permit bite has been good at times at the Anclote power plant outfall canal, where anglers are taking some decent trout, as well.
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff reports many are fishing for the pompano and permit at the Anclote power plant outfall, doing very well at times. He notes the bite comes and goes. Some nice trout are being taken there, as well. Offshore anglers are reporting a good bite on gag grouper in 32 feet of water and deeper. Some are stopping to check crab buoy lines for tripletail, which like to hang around floating objects, debris and markers. A live shrimp will entice them.
