Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike reports the warming Gulf has brought back the schools of scaled sardines on the grass flats. They’ve been working to catch Spanish mackerel, which have been schooling near Anclote Key and on the limestone bottom northwest of Hudson in 8 feet of water. He’s been taking fish as large as 6 pounds. The grass near the north point of Anclote Key is producing a few nice trout on jigs and bait. Redfish are on the outside points and around creek mouths south of the Cotee River. Cow Creek has been one spot producing. Gag grouper fishing is good as shallow as 8 feet northwest of Hudson on the hard bottom. His last trip there was with light tackle, and his anglers lost some big gags that took baits while they were mackerel fishing. He’s heading back this week with grouper gear.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike has been doing well on gag grouper fishing rocky bottom in 25 to 32 feet of water. He’s been starting off fishing dead bait on the bottom and using live bait if needed to improve the bite. The gags have been running around 26 to 27 inches. On his last trip, moving out to work rocks in 40 to 50 feet turned up some mangrove snapper and hogfish.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry says he got out to do some trout fishing on the grass behind the north end of Anclote Key and got into some trout to 22 inches. He took mackerel near the Key and on the grass flats east toward the Anclote power plant outfall. He also landed a few off the front of Fred Howard Park, where he also picked up a couple of reds to 20 inches. Anglers fishing along the causeway at the park are picking off schooling reds. A couple of boats fishing inside the Anclote River west of Capt. Jacks landed some pompano and offshore anglers are doing well on gag grouper and hogfish in 25 to 30 feet of water on rocky bottom.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill reports his customers have been finding snook on the outside points and shorelines. There are some in Hudson-area canals, but those fish have been less likely to bite. An angler fishing the grass flats off the Condo at Hudson Beach took a number of nice trout. Offshore anglers have been finding decent numbers of gag grouper on hard bottom in relatively shallow water, where there also are schooling mackerel.
Armed Anglers (727-945-1808): Capt. Griff says anglers are starting to catch permit and pompano at the Anclote power plant outfall. The numbers have not been great, but jigs fished along the edge of the channel off the mouth of the canal have taken permit to 24 inches. Lots of small trout are on the grass flats off the mouth of the Anclote River. A few have taken reds near the river mouth. Offshore anglers fishing 60 to 80 feet of water on rocks are taking plenty of big gag grouper
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Bill reports the trout bite is solid, with fish 20 to 24 inches on live shrimp and scaled sardines, along with artificial swim baits. Fish have been in deeper troughs around creek mouths. Green Key has been particularly productive. Gag grouper fishing has been good in 50 feet of water, with plenty of boats taking limits on dead bait. If the fish are slow to bite, drop a large jig head with a live pinfish. The hogfish are there, as well, with live shrimp the best bait. There also have been good numbers of triggerfish around in those depths.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James says anglers are finding plenty of trout on grass flats north and south of the Anclote River, though small fish are making up most of the catches. There has been an uptick in the sale of pompano jigs at the shop, which is an indication that the Anclote power plant outfall is starting to produce some pompano or permit. Look for redfish from around the mouth of the Anclote River north to Sand Bay and the rocks of the Gulf Harbors channels.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven says the fishing is turned on, with anglers catching a little of everything right now. With the unseasonably warm water, snook action has been very good. Anglers are finding plenty of fish in backwaters, creeks and canals up and down the Hernando coast. Jenkins Creek has been one of the best spots to find them, with anglers fishing from the pier taking a mix of very large and smaller male snook. The season is closed, so it is sport fishing only, but those out before sunrise have landed some monster fish. Dead bait has been particularly effective. The smaller fish turn on when the sun gets up a little. Trout fishing in the creek has been good, with action spread out throughout the day. Live shrimp is tops. Mangrove snapper are in the canals and creeks, with the larger fish taking small, live creek chubs best. Shrimp will work, but produce far greater numbers of undersized fish. Redfish are in the backwaters, along with black drum. Bluefish have been in many canals over the past week, and live sardines have returned in good numbers with the warmer weather. The canal behind the bait shop has had schools of them. For lots of action, particularly for providing fun for young anglers, Gomez Rock, a couple of miles off Hernando Beach, holds a dozen or more species of fish, and while they often are small, they are fun to catch. Spanish mackerel have been schooling from about the mid-point of the Hernando Beach channel on out. Offshore anglers have been taking gag grouper off shallow rocks west of Hernando. Hogfish action is best in 50 feet and deeper for the bigger fish, and the 60-foot mark is best for triggerfish. Look for tripletail hanging around crab buoys offshore. They will take a free-line live shrimp.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Autumn says the mullet fishing doesn’t get much better off the seawall at the camp store. Chip, a regular hook-and-line mullet angler at the camp, landed a limit of fish alone on Sunday. The fish were filleted and put to good use for a big fish fry at the camp. While mullet have been stealing the show, other species in the Mud River include mangrove snapper, sheepshead and the occasional redfish. Live and frozen shrimp works best for those.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.