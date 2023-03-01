Guide Bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike reports the inshore flats have reached 75 degrees and fish are moving out of the backwaters and into the Gulf in search of food. Scaled sardine schools are showing up everywhere along the coast and are a top bait right now. The mouths of the Anclote and Cotee rivers have been holding good numbers of snook and trout. Reds have been gathering around rocks and oyster bars at creek mouths from the Anclote River to Filman Bayou north of Hudson Beach. Some of the biggest trout are around the spoils of St. Joseph Sound, with plenty of fish between 17 and 20 inches, and a few gators up to 24 inches.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says the warming conditions have the inshore bite fired up. Redfish have been bunching up in 1 to 3 feet of water around rocky bottom along shorelines and outside points. They’ve been taking live pinfish or scaled sardines best. There are likely to be a few large trout in the same rocky shallows. Offshore, the mangrove snapper bite has been great. Capt. Josh said his anglers have been boating fish in the 4- to 5-pound range with regularity fishing rocky bottom in 20 to 30 feet of water. Sheepshead are in the same locations, and with the spawn ongoing, some big ones can be found. For hogfish, the action has been in 40 to 60 feet of water.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike says the offshore bite has taken off. Fishing between 28 and 34 feet of water west and southwest of Hernando Beach, his anglers have been scoring some large mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Live shrimp on Spro Jigs or other jig heads is working best. Schools of Spanish mackerel have moved in, with fish as shallow as around Cutter Rock just off Hernando Beach. Fishing around the 80-foot depths, Capt. Mike found much larger mangrove snapper and hogfish. His anglers also took a mixed bag of lane and yellowtail snapper, along with triggerfish. The big yellowtail was a 22-inch jumbo. They also landed and released a huge red snapper.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports the kingfish are here in big schools west of Anclote Key in around 40 feet of water over hard bottom. Many anglers have reported getting into good action. Larry fished around 30 feet west of the Key and landed one king of 36 inches, losing another a bit larger. Those fishing at least 50 feet of water are taking hogfish and a few keeper red grouper. Inshore, trout fishing has been good in 8 feet of water off the Fred Howard Park beach, with fish also along the park’s causeway. Redfish are following mullet schools inside the Anclote River and docks and other structure in the river are producing nice sheepshead using fiddler crabs for bait. Lots of Spanish mackerel are on the deep flats around Anclote Key.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says inshore fishing is turning on with warming conditions. Snook are feeding like mad using live sardines, and there’s lots of the bait on the flats up and down the coast. Many of the snook are being taken off docks and around deeper pocks near mangroves in creeks. Offshore anglers are reporting huge mangrove snapper to 29 inches in 30 feet of water. Pasco #2 reef is one place to find them, along with large, spawning sheepshead. Shrimp fished on the bottom on spinning tackle is the ticket.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill says anglers are doing well on the shallow grass flats of Hudson for trout, with reds around the creek and canal mouths. Inside the canals is where most of the snook have been taken. Docks in canals are holding mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Offshore, 15 feet of water is producing nice catches of mackerel, and rocky bottom in 15 to 20 feet is holding nice mangrove snapper. Hogfish action has been in 40 to 50 feet on rocky bottom.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Melinda said anglers are finding cobia on the flats off the Cotee River, and the Pasco artificial reefs are holding them, as well. Redfish have been along the rocky shores and oyster bars in near the river. Mackerel are schooling around Anclote Key, and offshore anglers are finding their red grouper 20 miles offshore.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark reports the snook bite is just crazy. Fish are moving out of the backwater to the Gulf and they are hungry. He’s been fishing himself and along with fishing mates has released as many as 40 fish on a trip. Most have been 25 to 28 inches, though a couple of fish up to 40 inches were landed. Redfish action has been good, with better fishing from north of Pine Island to Chassahowitzka. Some big trout are on the grass beds up and down the coast, and cobia have shown up along with Spanish mackerel schools from the deep flats out to about 15 miles out.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven says the fish have turned on in response to warming water. Spanish mackerel are schooling from just off the #1 marker of the Hernando Beach channel to shallow rocks offshore. A few kings have shown up. One angler landed one in 18 feet of water, and a few others were taken fishing from 30 feet and deeper. Capt. Chaz on the Thunder has been putting his anglers on big mangrove snapper fishing around the 35-foot depths. The big, spawning sheepshead have been on rocks and structure in 15 feet of water and deeper. Cobia have moved onto the inshore flats, with fish reported cruising around in 8 feet of water. Redfish action has been pretty good up and down the Hernando coast in the shallows and some black drum have been reported. The creeks along Bayou Drive have been productive, and fishing at Jenkins Creek has been good. Some anglers have been reporting pompano, with one anger fishing with frozen sand fleas reporting good results.
