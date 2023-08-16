With record temperatures turning off fish and anglers alike, night fishing may be the workaround.
While fish are running for cover to stay cool during the heat of the day, at night they can become more active feeders. Working flooded shorelines with noisy top-water plugs has long been a way to attract a strike, as while visibility is diminished the sound of the bait provides what fish need to home in on the target.
Many evening anglers like to work lighted docks and piers. The Jenkins Creek and Bayport piers have lights blazing at night, and either could be good places to try. Lively live baits send vibrations through the water to attract fish. Some snipping the tails off shrimp and pinfish, which will send out fish-in-distress signals through the water that help predator fish zero in on them. A piece of cut bait fished on the bottom also can help attract fish in the dark by producing a scent trail that leads them to the hook.
Guide bites
Capt. Matt Cowden (727-534-6603): Capt. Matt reports the hot Gulf water has been making inshore fishing tough, so he’s been limiting his trips. He did take an offshore fun trip with his son and a friend. Working water about 30 miles offshore of Anclote they got into some schooling mahi, taking several before heading back. They stopped to test the inshore bite and landed a nice snook and some mangrove snapper.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says he’s sticking with what’s working, with the offshore bite trumping inshore action. Red snapper season is open for charter boats, and he’s been finding them in 100 to 140 or more feet of water. Testing the waters between 30 and 60 feet on the way out, he’s finding an unusually good hogfish bite, something not normally seen until September, so his anglers have been loading up on them. He uses a knocker rig with live shrimp. A recent development has been schools of Spanish mackerel moving in while bottom fishing for the hogs in 30 feet of water. There’s a good chance of encountering blackfish tuna or mahi offshore, as Capt. Bill has happened upon both on recent trips. Inshore fishing is about fishing early before it’s hot, and if snook are the goal, Capt. Bill recommends fishing at night.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry says things have been very slow at the shop, with many of his regulars avoiding fishing due to the very hot conditions. He took a spin around Anclote Key on Friday to see what he could find. Patrolling the front and back of the island he saw very few fish of any kind and noted that the bait schools normally working just off the beach on the west side were absent. He suspects fish have moved offshore to deeper, cooler water, as he measured water temperatures in the shallows of 95 degrees. He did have an angler who managed a 24-inch redfish by working the shoreline north of the mouth of the Anclote River using shrimp. The angler typically picks up some mangrove snapper along the rocks and oysters there, but he noted he didn’t find any that day.
Armed Anglers (727-945-1808): Capt. Griff reports inshore fishing reports have been few due to anglers avoiding the hot weather and very hot Gulf water temperatures, which have been keeping the fish less active. Trout may be one of the better options right now, with fish in 6 to 7 feet of water over grass bottom north and south of the Anclote River. Anglers fishing shallower grass flats very early in the day are likely to pick up a few, but by 9:30 a.m., they move to at least 6 feet of water to stay cool. There are lots of sharks on the flats, and anglers fishing after dark at the north Anclote Park pier are taking some to 6 feet. Anglers who want their fishing fix but want to avoid baking in the sun may want to hit the water after dark and work docks along the Gulf front or along the first half-mile or so of the Anclote River. A live shrimp pitched under a lighted dock might produce a snook or redfish. Offshore, cooler water in 80 to 100 feet is where the best action seems to be. Anglers are taking yellowtail, vermillion and mangrove snapper. Those depths also are producing some mahi and the odd blackfin tuna.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says anglers have not been doing much inshore beyond redfish. They are finding groups of five or six fish around the outside rocky points and bars, using live pinfish or fresh cut bait. There is so much floating grass around right now that fishing artificial baits has been nearly impossible without fouling lures. Offshore, the best thing going has been the mangrove snapper fishing in 20 to 40 feet of water. The fish are taking live shrimp fished on rocky bottom, and many nice-sized fish are being reported. There also are some good reports of gag grouper coming in. The fish are out of season until next month, but based on catch reports, it’s looking like it may be a good season. Divers also are reporting finding big gags on limestone bottom just offshore in shallow water. Offshore at 60 feet and deeper there also have been some good reports of keeper-sized red grouper being landed. The season doesn’t open until Jan. 1. Scallopers have seen an uptick in their hauls, as it seems the harvesting pressure seen in the first part of the season has let up some. The shellfish are being found south of Bayport, but the better hunting has been north around Chassahowitzka.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports anglers have been reporting an invasion of big jacks along the Hernando coast. Fish to 20 pounds are being hooked in Jenkins Creek, along Bayou Drive in Bayport and in the canals of Hernando Beach. He recommends upsizing tackle for these powerful fish. Trout have been in the deep pockets at Minnow Creek. Some anglers Sven sent to fish Bayou Drive creeks around a low tide sunset Friday evening reported having a blast with redfish and jacks. There are plenty of sheepshead around inshore, but good luck getting them to respond to a bait in the very warm water. Redfish will take bait, but the trick is finding good shade and moving water, where they are trying to stay cool. They and other fish are liking hanging out in the root tunnels of mangroves right now. Snook are there, but they are out of season and battling one during the day and releasing it could be fatal to the fish. He believes 60 percent or more of snook that exhaust themselves while being landed in these hot conditions may not survive, which is why he recommends leaving them alone now. Small bonito have been showing up in very shallow inshore waters and canals. Rains predicted for the next few days could be just what we need to cool the water down. With enough fresh water, look for fish to push out to the outside bars, flats and points, where they may be in a better mood to eat in the cooler water.
Sven’s tip of the week is to stay hydrated and don’t overdo it in the hot weather. A couple of boats returned to the ramp in Hernando Beach with crewmembers who succumbed to heat stroke and needed oxygen and medical attention to get them back on their feet.
He also cautions boaters about drinking alcohol.
“Beer isn’t a substitute for water,” he warns.
