The opening of the recreational American Red Snapper season June 16 was something of a bust due to bad weather, so there is no good intelligence on the bite. Our sources report many canceled trips but they will be taking to the water this week, with most planning on fishing 80 feet of water or deeper. Tune in next week.
Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says the tarpon bite is strong, with fish on the Hernando flats taking live crabs or scaled sardines presented ahead of the moving schools. When not tarpon fishing, Capt. Josh has been heading offshore, where the action has been good. The mangrove snapper bite is strong starting in 30 feet of water, where there also are plenty of grunts and some Spanish mackerel. The red snapper bite starts in 90 feet of water, though the 120- to 130-foot range seems to be the magic depth for this season. The red grouper bite in the same depths has been very good, and there are some big mangrove snapper, yellow-tail snapper and lane snapper, as well. Fishing structure in deep water has been turning up some big amberjack.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says anglers have been doing very well on redfish up and down the Hernando Coast. The fish are on rocky patches of bottom around outside points, creek mouths and oyster bars. Most of the better catches have been on live pinfish or cut mullet. The reds have been running behind schools of mullet, so keep an eye open for leaping mullet and present baits behind the moving school. Trout fishing action has been best in deep water. Fishing grass in 10 to as deep as 15 feet of water has been producing some quality fish. Small, live pinfish have been producing some of the better fish, though jigs with soft plastic tails also are productive. A few snook are being taken, though many anglers are laying off of them now that it is their spawning time and the season is closed. The cobia bite continues in what has been a particularly good year for them, though Mark notes there are not as many on the shallow flats and the better action has been a bit offshore. Fish 25 to 35 feet of water offshore for mangrove snapper. Live shrimp is a good bait choice.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven says with plenty of rain predicted in the coming days, the strategy is to look for clean water and keep in mind that all the freshwater runoff will push fish to the outside where the water salinity is higher. He received a couple of good reports from anglers fishing the high end of the tides at the Aripeka bridges, where keeper-sized mangrove snapper and some trout were the main catches. A customer reported taking three nice trout in Jenkins Creek between 10 and 11 a.m. using live shrimp. The black drum have moved into the creek, and may be a good option for anglers fishing there. Anglers fishing along Bayou Drive in Bayport reported mixed bags, though the action overall there was just OK. With so much rain, water can be murky or stained with tannins, so anglers may want to think about using more dead bait to help fish home in by smell. He also shows anglers how to prepare live pinfish so that they send out a unique distress vibration that can be particularly effective at attracting game fish in dirty water. Anglers traveling south to Filman Bayou have been reporting a mix of reds, trout and snook. There also are some tarpon in the bayou.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports that the stormy weekend weather cut into fishing for most, including those anxious to head offshore for red snapper, but unwilling to take on the storms. Some dodged showers and got in some inshore fishing, however. There are plenty of snook on the beach at Anclote Key, where the spawn is in full swing. Large females and smaller males are hanging in the surf just off the beach. They won’t always be interested in taking a bait, but Larry says the key is getting there early before boat traffic upsets the fish. Snook are out of season, so they must be released and many would argue for leaving them alone so they can make more snook without interruption. Larry did some looking at the island and found a pod of 12 to 15 large tarpon just off the south tip of the key. Tarpon also were rounding the south end of Three Rooker Bar. Anglers fishing from the Fred Howard Park Causeway have been tangling with some sharks, most of them smaller. An angler fishing at the Anclote power plant outfall canal reported landing a 32-inch redfish, but for the most part there has been little to brag about at the canal.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says we’re finally falling into a summer fishing pattern, as water temperature moves into the high 80-degree range. It means conditions are right for fishing with fresh cut bait, with pinfish a top choice for redfish. It will produce stingrays and catfish, but for the patient, also reds. The snook are feeding very well at night and early morning. Fishing docks with lights is a good bet, but shady spots in deeper water under mangroves may produce once the sun is higher. Offshore, the red snapper bite is in 90 to 140 feet of water, with the largest fish toward the deeper end of that range. Bad weather cramped everyone’s style over the weekend, but look for boats to get in some time on the snapper this week. Bonito strips are a good bait choice, as are other cut or frozen baits, but Capt. Bill recommends having some offshore jigs and shrimp to tip them in case the snapper get finicky. Those fishing in the snapper depths may also do well on red grouper, particularly toward the deeper range.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill says not much has changed on the fishing front, with anglers taking mixed bags of trout on the deeper grass flats off Hudson, and some redfish around oyster bars and rocky bottom in the shallows. The reds are hanging under the shade of mangroves during the hottest part of the day. Canals are producing lots of mangrove snapper for anglers fishing with live or frozen shrimp, though they will have to weed through lots of short fish to get a few keeper-sized fish. Some sheepshead will be in the mix, though they are running small, as well. For those fishing more to the south, the grass beds on the east side of Anclote Key have been giving up some quality trout.
