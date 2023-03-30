Guide bites
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike took a trip to 80 feet of water and his anglers took a mixed bag of mangrove snapper, hogfish and Almaco jacks. He had hoped for keeper-sized red grouper, but the only ones landed were undersized. He thinks the bigger fish may be found in the 90- to 110-foot depths. The mangrove snapper caught were quality fish up to 24 inches, and the hogs were large, as well. Live shrimp is the top bait for both. Offshore water temperatures were 68 degrees and he noted schools of bait on the surface starting in about 65 feet of water. He spotted a blackfin tuna skyrocket out of the water on one of the bait pods. The water was a little cloudy due to recent high winds. Interestingly, his anglers didn’t hook a single gag grouper. Capt. Mike thinks the main body of gags may be hanging out in shallower water right now.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says things have rebounded nicely and we’re back in a solid spring fishing pattern. His anglers are connecting with plenty of redfish working rocky outside points, oyster bars and mangroves. The fish have been schooling and running with mullet, so keep an eye out for leaping mullet and work behind them. Live sardines or pinfish are good baits. The snook are back on the outside now that Gulf water temperatures are to their liking. He’s finding them hanging in holes close to shorelines from Hudson north. While he hasn’t been targeting them, he’s taken trout 18 to 22 inches while working the shallows for reds. Offshore, winds over the past week have been a spoiler, but talking to a couple of fishing pals who took bumpy rides out, there were some big sheepshead on rocks starting in 15 feet of water. Mangrove snapper and hogfish have been a good bet in 30 to 40 feet of water. Live shrimp fished on the bottom rocks will take them. There has been word of a few kingfish being taken offshore.
Pasco & North Pinellas
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry says he got out for some fishing himself on Friday and working 10-foot-deep holes near the north end of Anclote Key landed a number of trout, all of them around 18 inches. Big ladyfish moved in on him after a time and stole the show. A few anglers have been doing well on trout fishing from the Fred Howard Park causeway. The snook are on the two bridges there, but they have refused live and artificial baits. There are a few pompano being landed in the Anclote River, though no one is saying where. A number of anglers have taken redfish at the U.S. 19 bridge in the river.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill reports it is a great time to be on the water. Water is still cool from the last front but warming conditions have the fish turned on. Snook are back on the outside and taking live sardines very well, but 3- to 4-inch swim baits will take them, as well. Spanish mackerel have been schooling off the north end of Anclote Key. Put out a chum bag and bait them with live shrimp. Gotcha plugs have been a good choice among artificials. Offshore, anglers are still landing some of the large, post-spawn sheepshead on rocky bottom in about 30 feet of water. Live shrimp will get them. The kingfish are offshore and the recent drop in water temperature should keep them around. Once the water gets to 75 that party likely will be over, so get them while you can.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Bill reports that anglers have been taking some nice trout in creeks north and south of the Cotee River. He got out for some fishing himself and found reds on docks in the river. Others have landed them around Rocky Creek and Green Key. The outside flats have been holding some cobia. He spotted a couple off the river, but they were small. Others have encountered bigger fish on the flats at Bailey’s Bluff. Snook have been hanging on docks, and a few reported taking them off the spoil banks along the channels out of Gulf Harbors.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill says his anglers have been doing pretty well working bars and rocks on the outside points for redfish. Trout are on the shallow grass flats. The reds have been up against flooded mangroves. Hudson canals are producing some sheepshead and a lot of small mangrove snapper for anglers using shrimp, and a few nice cobia were reported on the flats in 8 feet of water just north of Hudson. Offshore fishing was hampered by wind most days, but word is a few of the big sheepshead are still being taken in15 to 20 feet of water on rocky bottom.
Hernando
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven said the big news is the inshore cobia invasion. Many anglers have been hooking into big ones, with fish up to 44 inches taken in as little as 2 feet of water. They are taking about any artificial or live bait thrown at them. While chumming can be productive to draw them in, most say they have done just fine sight-fishing them or looking for fish trailing pods of rays. There have been some moving into canals trying to corner schools of scaled sardines. Jenkins Creek is a good bet for snook fishing before sunrise. A couple of anglers fishing a hole with shrimp a short distance from the boat launch at the creek took a four trout 17 to 19 inches in the middle of the day. A few pompano have been reported by anglers fishing with frozen sand fleas. The bridges at Aripeka are a likely pompano spot and also have produced a few snook when the water is high. The creeks along Bayou Drive in Bayport have been producing several species, and Filman Bayou in Hudson has been good for snook, reds and trout. An angler brought in a photo of a 30-pound tarpon taken there. Mackerel are schooling from the deeper grass flats out to offshore rocks. A few kings have been landed starting in as little as 14 feet of water. A boat reported taking two kings trolling in 65 feet.
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says the bite has been good on redfish up and down the coast. The reds are running behind the mullet schools and will take live and artificial baits, including gold spoons. The snook are being found on the outside points and mangrove and around creek mouths, but there also are fish in the back country waters. Live sardines are taking most of them. Trout fishing has been slow. There have been quite a few reports of big cobia on the shallow grass flats off Hernando, and now is a good time to sight-fish them in the shallows. They like to follow pods of rays to feed on shrimp, baitfish and crabs stirred off the bottom by the turbulence the rays’ wings produce as they swim. Offshore, anglers over the weekend took a number of kingfish, and there are lots of Spanish mackerel schooling, as well.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Gwen says the regular hook-and-line mullet experts have not been fishing over the past few days, but a lot of groups, including a busload of kids and another of seniors, have been fishing off the camp seawall for mangrove snapper, sheepshead and jacks. Most of the snapper have been small, with only the occasional keeper-sized fish landed.
