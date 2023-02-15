Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike reports the water is warming and the fish are active. He’s been doing well on snook, reds and trout working shorelines and creeks between the Anclote and Cotee rivers. There has been plenty of live sardine schools around, and it’s a good bait for all three, though he’s had better luck cutting chunks of sardines for the reds. He also notes the schools of reds he’s finding are moving and not sticking around one spot for long. After landing a fish or two, he’s having to chase them to an ambush point ahead of the school to catch a couple more. The trout have been laying in potholes inside and just outside creeks, and the snook are in the same spots. On his last charter, he took several snook at the mouths of the Cotee and Anclote, all on live sardines.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh reports he’s doing very well working rocky bottom between 20 and 45 feet northwest of Hudson. The big, spawning sheepshead have been on the structure and taking shrimp on jig heads well. The mangrove snapper often are on the same spots, and are a bonus catch. Toward the deeper range of where he’s fishing, there are good numbers of hogfish. Inshore, the reds are on the rocky points and flooded mangrove lines. Don’t pass up casting behind schools of mullet, as the reds often trail them. Trout fishing continues to pick up, as fish move out of the creeks and backwaters with the warming Gulf water. They’ll be over rocks, but also moving out on the grass beds with falling water. Live shrimp is a good bait choice.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike has been doing well on hogfish. He says the 50- to 60-foot depths seem to be fished out, so he’s been doing best in the 70-foot range. His last trip produced 15 nice hogs to 18 inches. A few margates, porgies and mangrove snapper were part of the catch. He likes working the lower-relief bottom for the hogfish and bigger rocks and ledges for the mangrove snapper. Live shrimp is a good bait choice for both. His anglers landed a couple of undersized red grouper. For the keeper-sized grouper, Capt. Mike thinks fishing 90 to 110 feet is the ticket. The water offshore was pretty cool at 62 degrees and the weekend front and high winds didn’t do anything to warm things up. If we can avoid any serious cold weather in the coming days, water temperatures will come up and the bite will only improve.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry has been hearing from anglers who have been avoiding the wind by fishing in the Anclote River, where the action has been pretty good. Fishing east of the Alternate U.S. 19 bridge, some have been doing well using live shrimp for redfish. From the bridge out toward the mouth, a few anglers have reported taking pompano. Six or seven fish landed per boat has not been unusual. Live shrimp, pompano jigs and Doc’s Goofy Jigs are good baits. Tipping the hooks with a piece of shrimp sweetens the offering. Fishing a little east of the tiki hut at the north end of Anclote Key, Larry worked a jig quickly to confirm the Spanish mackerel at there. He landed three big ones before moving south to fish just off the beach at Fred Howard Park. There, he drifted in 5 feet of water and used a white paddle-tail on a quarter-ounce red jig head to land eight or 10 fish between 20 and 22 inches.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Dustin reports of FishNcrazy says the spring bite is developing nicely. There are plenty of reds on the points, mangrove lines and around creek mouths, where some of the larger trout have been hanging out, as well. Snook are coming out of the backwaters, and the schools of baitfish are here. Offshore, the spawning sheepshead and mangrove snapper fishing is solid around rocky bottom and reefs in 15 to 40 feet of water. Hogfish action has been on rocks in 25 to 80 feet. A few smoker kings are starting to show up offshore.
Cooper’s Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill says trout are on the grass flats, though lots of small ones are the norm. Most of the reds have been taken along mangroves in creeks and canals. The snook are there, as well, but not eating. Canals have produced sheepshead and mangrove snapper on live shrimp, though anglers have to move from canal to canal to find them.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says anglers have been encountering schools of redfish that are behaving exactly as they like to see. Fish have been on the shallow flats, around bars and tailing. They also are hungry and taking live pinfish and spoons. The better action has been from Pine Island north to Chassahowitzka. Some big trout have been running with the reds and in potholes on shallow flats when the water is low. All the snook reports have come from anglers trolling in the rivers with live finger mullet or Rapala lipped-plugs. The season is closed until March 1, so all snook must be released. Offshore, the best thing going is the big, spawning sheepshead on any kind of natural rock structure or artificial reefs. Live shrimp is taking some big fish, and most have been scoring a few mangrove snapper on the same spots. The productive depths have been between 15 and 30 feet of water.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports that a few anglers are reporting limits of trout. One said he got his fish in Jenkins Creek. The reds have been buried in the grass when the water is high, but as the tide drops they are moving out to deeper water. Fish live shrimp on the outgoing tides outside the grass lines to take them. An angler fishing grass near the bait shop was trying for reds, but he ended up with sheepshead to 5 pounds and mangrove snapper to 15 inches instead. He was using live, select shrimp. The snook reported were taken in backwaters, so look for them inside for now. They are out of season, so must be released. Trout fishing has been good near the head of the Mud River. Some anglers have been doing well within sight of Mary’s Fish Camp. Schools of live sardines have been around and Sven says some has shown up in the canal behind the shop. For cast-netters, there are a lot of big mullet around and blue crabs have been abundant.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Nikki reports the mullet fishing behind the camp shop is about as good as it gets. Many anglers are filling their buckets using the traditional method of chumming and hook-and-line fishing with long or cane poles. A few have been using shrimp to take some sheepshead and mangrove snapper. Most of the snapper have been under the legal size of 12 inches, but a few keepers have been landed. The trout bite has been up the Mud River at the springhead above the fish camp.
