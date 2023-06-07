Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): The offshore bite is trending toward a better bite early and late in the day as we move into a solid summer fishing pattern. That combined with the recent full moon made for some tough fishing, but coming off the big moon this week should see the action pick up considerably. Mangrove snapper will be the best bet offshore, and Capt. Josh likes 25 to 40 feet for them. Live shrimp fished on rocky bottom with just enough weight to hold in the current is the ticket. Inshore, the drill now is to try and get out early in the day for reds and snook. They are on flooded rocks around island and points. Capt. Josh likes looking for schools of mullet when hunting reds, as they may be running together, the reds typically trailing the mullet schools.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike said the opening of red snapper season was a bit underwhelming. He decided to fish south of Hernando Beach in 90 to 110 feet to kick off the snapper charter season June 1. The water was clean and there was a good showing of bait schools. His party limited on red snapper 17 to 18 inches and landed a bonus red grouper, but it took a little more work than planned. He’s planning to work farther north for more and larger snapper. The recreational season for red snapper remains closed until June 16. Closer to shore, anglers can expect to find mangrove snapper and some hogfish in 28 to 40 feet of water on rocky bottom. There also will be plenty of grunts in those depths. For better action on hogfish, Capt. Mike recommends working out to 50 feet, where the fish also will be larger on average.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Michael says anglers continue to do well on the grass flats for cobia up and down the Hernando coast. They sometimes push into backwaters, canals and creeks, and one angler over the past week landed on in Jenkins Creek. Trout fishing is fair on the open grass beds. Live shrimp of jigs work well. Redfish action has been pretty good. Fish are on the oyster bars, rocky points and island shorelines, as well as around mangrove lines when the water is up. A few snook are being landed, with one of the more active spots being the channel spoils off Hernando Beach. Offshore anglers taking charters have been landing American Red Snapper. A chartered trip with a boat holding a permit is the only way to keep them until the recreational season opens June 16.
Chassahowitzka River Lodge & Bait (352-382-2081): Anglers have been struggling over the past week, the full moon likely impacting the daytime bite. The best thing going is working the rocky points and oyster bars along the Gulf shoreline for redfish. Live shrimp, pinfish are good bait choices, with gold spoons or soft swim baits a good option among artificials. A few black drum have been caught recently, so there’s a chance of picking one up while fishing for reds.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says the redfish action all along the Pasco coast, backwaters, under docks and in creeks has been very good. Work a 3- or 4-inch plastic shrimp or swim bait for them around oyster bars or flooded mangroves. Offshore, the red snapper season is open for charter fishing and the bite is in 100 to 150 feet of water. Fish are running 10 to 30 pounds, according to Capt. Dustin of FishNCrazy Charters. Trips also are producing some jumbo mangrove snapper and red grouper.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports exploring the beach early in the day at Anclote Key produced a couple of snook for him, both of which were around 36 inches. They were released unharmed. The fish were near the north end of the island on the west side. The big females are spawning now, and the surf is where to find them. He also got into schooling jacks a little farther off the beach. The south tip of the island had some large tarpon schooling there. He didn’t fish them, but flushed them across the sand as he boated by. Word is the better tarpon fishing now has been off the beach at Honeymoon Island. Things have been slow at the pier at the North Anclote Park pier, with just small mangrove snapper being reported. A few anglers are finding some schooling bluefish on the flats, and the odd flounder is being taken. Sharks to 3 feet have been a common catch on the flats. If looking for reds, it may be a good time to fish the spoils coming out of the Anclote River.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill says his customers have been taking some trout on the grass flats off Hudson. No one has been bragging about big fish, so expect to release plenty of undersized fish. Live shrimp or jigs with soft plastic tails take them. Reds have been on the outside oyster beds and rocks around the points extending into the Gulf and are where you find them, so it can take some hunting. A few cobia were reported by anglers working the grass flats to the north of Hudson, and others found them over limestone bottom in 12 feet of water. There are a lot of sharks on the open flats. Lots of them are small at 2 to 3 feet in length. They take any kind of cut bait well.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Bill reports the bite was on the slow side last week, but should pick up this week. Anglers found reds to mid-slot-size in the shallows just north of the Cotee River, which should be a good place to look for them this week. There have been juvenile tarpon around the mouth of the Cotee River, as well in canals at Gulf Harbors. Some anglers landed some gar at the mouth of the river. Fishing the rock spoils out of Gulf Harbors, Bill got into some nice trout himself. Live shrimp is best.
