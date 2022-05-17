The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Shallows producing plenty of cobia

Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh has been chasing tarpon on the deep flats off Hernando, but for those who want to fish the shallows, there are lots of reds and cobia to be had. The reds are on the rocks, running with mullet and sticking to the flooded points and island shorelines. There also are fair numbers of snook in the same areas. The incoming tides have been better, and live sardines have been the top fish-getter. The cobia fishing is great, with fish moving on the flats and following rays. Sharp eyes can spot them on the surface, or setting up and chumming will attract them. Live sardines or pinfish are good baits, and the action has been better on incoming tides.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike says it looks like there will be good opportunities for gag grouper as shallow as 25 feet of water come opening day on the species June 1. Many anglers scouting them have been bagging and releasing keeper-sized fish in that depth. Spots as shallow as 15 feet may be holding keeper fish, as well. Capt. Mike advises people to motor away from larger bottom structure and look for the lesser rock piles, as they often are overlooked and can be real honey-holes for gags. Until the gags can be legally invited into the cooler, fishing rocky bottom in 25 feet will produce a lot of grunts and perhaps a few mangrove snapper.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Eric says anglers are having a blast with big cobia. The fish are all over the Hernando flats, but also offshore over rocks. Look for them on the grass flats behind pods of traveling rays, as the baitfish and crabs flushed out of the grass make for easy meals. Those anchoring and chumming are taking some big ones, as well, though they have to work their way through lots of small sharks to get them. Redfish action has been good along the coastal mangrove lines and rocky points. Look for the schools of mullet, as the reds have been with them. The better fishing has been at Chassahowitzka, but anyone fishing north of Pine Island is likely to find some nice fish. Snook are around the creek mouths, but the season is closed and most have been small males, and top-water plugs around sunrise have been effective. Offshore, anglers pre-fishing ahead of the opening of gag grouper season June 1 say the 20- to 40-foot depths are holding keeper-sized fish. Some big hogfish are being landed on rocky bottom in 40 feet of water using live shrimp.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports that the cobia bite has been crazy. Anglers are finding lots of them on the shallow grass flats up and down the coast. They are trailing pods of stingrays and roaming about in search of food. Live pinfish and chumming are a good bet. A grandfather put his 6-year-old grandson on a cobia that was a quarter-inch short of legal (must be 33 inches nose to fork of tail) and he nearly cried releasing it, but on the next cast hooked and landed one 37 inches. Loads of a small sharks are on the flats, so expect to attract lots if chumming for cobia. Reds are plentiful around rocky points when the water is high. Trout are very scattered, and if fishing less than 6 feet of water, don’t expect to find them. The grass near Gomez Rock and the north end of St. Martin’s Reef have been good areas for them. Spanish mackerel schools are working just off the ends of the coastal boat channels. Sven things Friday and Saturday will be good fishing days, as pressure is expected to begin dropping ahead of some bad weather.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Autumn reports a whopping 3.11-pound mullet was landed and went to the top of the leaderboard in the monthly contest. She doubts it will be topped before the end of the month, but the mullet fishing has been a little better than earlier in the month, so who knows.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Bill says the flats along Pasco have been producing some bull, oversized reds. The fish are taking cut bait, but a live pinfish will do the trick. Cobia are still cruising the flats in good numbers, so keep an eye out for them near the surface. The tarpon have shown up off the coast and can be spotted rolling early in the day. They’ll provide opportunities through June. The 20-foot depths offshore are producing good catches of grunts for the frying pan. The Spanish mackerel are there, as well. Get out to 50 feet on rocky bottom for mangrove and various other snapper, hogfish and red grouper. It’s a good idea to put out a flat-line with a live bait for a cobia or possible kingfish, as both are bonus catches offshore right now.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports anglers are still picking up some kings offshore. It seems the 35- to 40-foot depths over hard bottom have been best. Inshore, Larry got out on the weekend to poke around Anclote Key. He says the snook have moved onto the beach there for the summer spawn. Go early and during the week if you can, as weekend boat and jet ski traffic messes things up. The water was crystal clear and he easily spotted them while wading. He landed and released one fish of about 30 inches, but there are lots of bigger ones. Both ends of the island are holding fish, and there are reports the sand at Three Rooker Bar is a good place to look. The beach on the north end of Honeymoon Island has been giving up some big redfish to anglers using live pinfish. Tarpon are showing up around the coastal islands and blacktip sharks are everywhere.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727-842-5610): Joe says many anglers are talking about cobia on the grass flats along the Pasco coast. Many have been chumming and fishing for small sharks when they hooked up with cobia attracted to the chum. Some have been quite large. When fishing the deeper flats, they’re also attracting schools of Spanish mackerel. Lots of small snook are bunching up around docks and creek mouths, but the bigger fish are moving to the beaches for the summer spawn. There are plenty of trout around, but those who wade, fish from shore or kayaks have only been landing small fish, as they have moved to the deeper grass as the water warms. Start in about 6 feet. The breaks from flats to deeper water behind Anclote Key are good places to look.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James reports anglers are still doing well with trout on the grass out of the Anclote River. The bigger fish are in 5 to 7 feet of water. Live shrimp and jigs are good bait choices. Reds have been where you find them, but start looking around the bars and spoils at the mouth of the Anclote River and work your way north along the shoreline, keeping an eye out for fish pushing water over flooded oyster bars and rocks. Continue on toward Sand Bay just south of Gulf Harbors, which often holds redfish. The big female snook have made their move to the beach at Anclote Key and will be spawning into July. Spanish mackerel are over the deep grass beds, and 6 feet and deeper along St. Joseph Sound is where many are finding them.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill says anglers have been reporting a mixed bag of some reds, lots of small sharks and small trout fishing the Hudson area. The reds are scattered and hanging around flooded rocks and oyster beds. The trout are on the open grass flats, but keep moving deeper with warming water. Hudson canals are holding good numbers of sheepshead, with live and frozen shrimp good bait choices. Offshore anglers are saying rocks in 20 to 30 feet are where to be for mangrove snapper and maybe some hogfish. Have a live bait on a stout rod ready if a cobia shows up.
