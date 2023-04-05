The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Seasonal shift has fish fired up

It’s spring. It’s summer. It’s sort of both.
That’s Sven’s take over at Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach, who said the fishing is on fire, but it is an interesting situation where some fish are still in a spring pattern and others are acting like it’s summer. That means fish are split between the outside Gulf waters and backwaters. Cobia, for example, are on the outside flats but also following bait into canals and backwaters, with even a few hooked in the creeks along Bayou Drive in Bayport. Snook are inside at night and heading to the outside points after the sun is up, and it’s been similar for reds. But whether fishing inside or outside, Sven says the bite right now has been “phenomenal.” He’s calling Easter Sunday as the best day to fish this week, as there will be a small drop in pressure ahead of a front that should really turn the fish on.
Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike reports he’s been doing well on kingfish. Right now, there are schools around the Pasco #1 Reef, Clearwater and Dunedin reefs. He’s not landed any monsters, with most being schoolies between 8 and 10 pounds. His anglers got one that went 14 pounds. Inshore action has been solid, with snook starting to make their way to the beaches at Anclote Key. Reds have been around the creek mouths up and down the Pasco coast, and there are a few trout mingling with them. The bigger trout have been on the spoils of St. Joseph Sound and around the drops along the sand bar north of Anclote Key. There are fair numbers of cobia on the shallow flats. Running from the tower of his boat, Capt. Mike has seen quite a few from Bailey Bluff to around the stilt house north of the Cotee River.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says these are good times for anglers. All the talk has been about what some are seeing as a cobia invasion. Fish are on the shallow flats and many anglers are sight-fishing them over sandy bottom. Look for fish to be trailing pods of rays to feed on the crabs, shrimp and minnows the rays flush off the bottom. There are plenty of cobia offshore, as well. Anglers setting up around reefs, rocks and ledges and dropping a chum bag over the side are drawing some big fish to their boats. The chum is attracting schools of Spanish mackerel, as well and there is always the possibility a kingfish or two will follow in the scent trail. Bottom fishing on the reefs with shrimp will produce some nice mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Redfish action has been pretty good, with more schools of fish showing up. Indian Bay to south Chassahowitzka has been fertile water. Fresh cut bait fished on the bottom around rocks and oyster bars has been working well, though live shrimp, small pinfish or sardines also take plenty of fish. The small pinfish have been a top producer for some of the larger trout over the past week. The trout are on the shallow grass, in potholes and around flooded rocks. As the tide drops, move out to the deeper grass beds for them.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven says if you are not fishing now, you are missing out on some of the best action one could ask for.
The cobia fishing has been particularly good. Anglers are finding them in just 2 to 3 feet of water on the flats, but also in area backwaters, which is a bit out of the ordinary for the species. He says the fish are hungry and appear to be pushing or following bait into creeks and canals away from their usual haunts on the flats. The Bayport pier has given up a number of cobia, though they have been undersized. Some of the largest caught have been in the shallowest Gulf flats.
Trout fishing has been pretty good. Anglers fishing a couple of hours before light to about an hour after sunrise have been taking them from the Jenkins Creek pier. As the sun gets higher, they are crossing the small foot bridge and fishing potholes in the creek west of the pier, and continuing to land some nice ones. Live, small pinfish or shrimp is working, but some have done very well with creek chubs, also known as mud minnows.
Anglers are likely to encounter schools of jacks to 10 pounds up and down the coast, and there still are opportunities for pompano, with fish reported from the bridges in Aripeka, Jenkins Creek and at Bayport. Sand Fleas have been the top bait. The sand fleas also work well on sheepshead.
Offshore, there have been some kings landed in as little as 15 feet of water, though the more productive depths have been between 50 and 60 feet. Trolling hardware or live bait is effective.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
J&J Bait and Tackle I (727-807-3256): James says he’s getting word there are kingfish schools off Anclote in 30 to 50 feet of water over hard bottom. Inshore, trout fishing on the grass beds inside Anclote Key and on the grass off the Anclote power plant have been productive. Those fishing for reds have been finding fish in the shallows of Sand Bay, as well as on the spoils of both Gulf Harbors channels. A few have been taken around the mouth of the Anclote River. The pier at the power plant has been producing some whiting to anglers fishing with shrimp.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry says schools of mackerel have moved in on the deeper grass beds inside the north end of Anclote Key and around the bar to the north. Trout fishing has been good on the grass bottom off the mouth of the Anclote power plant outfall canal, as well as the grass off the Fred Howard Park causeway. Scouting along the beach on the north end of Anclote Key, Larry spotted some pods of snook moving in the shallows. Anglers at the shop are starting to buy live grunts, the preferred bait for beach snook, so the annual move to the beaches for the summer spawn may be just getting underway. There were some reports of reds being taken around the small island off the Anclote River Park, as well as the spoils along the channel out of the river.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill reports a slight drop in water temperature from cool nights fired up the trout and black drum bite. Spanish mackerel are schooling near-shore and cobia have moved onto the flats, with the Anclote Key area particularly good. They can be spotted near the surface when the water is calm. They take live pinfish under a float well. Offshore anglers are doing well on cobia, as well. Fishing between 30 and 90 feet of water has been turning up kingfish aboard FishNcrazy Charters between 30 and 50 feet of water. Trolling or free-lining live baits on stringer rigs will take them, just be sure to set a light drag so they don’t snap the line on the first run after hooking up.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Bill says offshore anglers have been doing well on hogfish using shrimp on rocky bottom in 70 feet of water. Pasco #2 Reef has been giving up some nice sheepshead and mangrove snapper, also on live shrimp. Reds have been on the rocky points and oyster bars north and south of the Cotee River, with cut mullet and pinfish producing well. Trout have been on the outside pushing up tight to the mangroves on high water. Artificial baits have been producing well. Snook are pushing out, with fish showing up at Durney Key off the mouth of the river, as well as the beach at Anclote Key.
