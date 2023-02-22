Many suspect (or are hoping) the cool front that came in over the weekend may be the last gasp of winter, and thoughts are turning to the spring bite with the forecast calling for daytime temperatures in the 80s for the next week. The warming will battle evening temperatures in the 60s, but all in all, Gulf water temperatures are expected to get a nice boost. Once water gets to about 72 degrees, it’s on.
Guide bites
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike has been doing well on mangrove snapper, his anglers taking limits fishing between 28 and 32 feet of water over rocky bottom west of Hernando Beach. Live shrimp threaded on a Spro jig or regular jig head sitting on the bottom is doing the trick. For hogfish, anglers need to start no shallower than 40 feet of water, and the deeper one travels beyond that depth the better it gets. Live shrimp on Hog Ball rigs work best. Capt. Mike notes that while the season won’t open for months, he’s been catching and releasing lots of keeper-sized gag grouper on his trips. The gags are rocky bottom starting in about 25 feet of water, and fish to 32 inches have been released. Red grouper can be harvested inside of the 20 fathom line, but fishing out to 70 feet has only produced undersized fish on his trips. Capt. Mike suggests starting in 90 feet for the big ones, with water out to 110 feet likely to produce fish large enough to keep.
Pasco and North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Armed Anglers (727-945-1808): Capt. Griff says anglers began catching good numbers of pompano at the Anclote power plant outfall late last week. Fishing from the pier and wading out along the channel and using jigs or shrimp have been working. A few permit have been landed, as well. Trout are scattered on the grass flats off the Anclote River, though many are reporting a lot of fish are undersized. Some Spanish mackerel have been on the deeper grass flats. Some have taken sheepshead around oyster bars and docks in the Anclote River. Offshore, anglers have been fishing between 40 and 60 feet of water for hogfish. Live shrimp on rocky bottom has been the ticket.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports that trout fishing has been pretty good off the beach at Fred Howard Park. Jigs or shrimp will get it done. The Spanish mackerel have been schooling off the north tip of Anclote Key, though the fish come and go from day to day. Anglers fishing inside the Anclote River have taken some pompano, and a regular who fishes the islands and oyster bars in the Anclote River opposite of Anclote Park has been doing well using live shrimp for redfish. Others have done well on reds fishing as far up the Anclote River as U.S. 19. Some nice sheepshead have been taken from the river, as well.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says the fishing is great. He says all you need is live shrimp, a 10-pound-test mono leader and number 1 hook. Fish the creeks up and down the Pasco coast, as well as the back bays for trout, reds and snook (snook season is closed until March 1). On the deeper flats and just offshore, there’s a good chance of encountering schooling mackerel. Offshore fishing has been hampered by wind, but anglers fishing rocky bottom and structure in around 30 feet of water are connecting with the jumbo, spawning sheepshead. Fish to 20 inches have not been unusual. Look for some cobia starting to show up when offshore. It’s a good idea to keep a flat line with a live bait out behind the boat just in case one swims by.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Melinda reports her anglers have been finding cobia on the flats just off the boat channels. She confirms they are around, as she got a nice one herself. Live shrimp or pinfish are good baits. Most of the reds reported over the past week were taken at or near creek mouths north and south of the Cotee River. The better action has been around the tide changes. Trout fishing has been a little flat of late, though some keeper-sized fish are on the shallow grass flats for those who keep moving to find them. Offshore anglers have been scoring some big, spawning sheepshead offshore fishing rocks and reefs between 10 and 15 miles west. Live shrimp fished on the bottom takes them.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Eric says anglers are seeing some excellent fishing action now. Mark from the shop got out for some snook fishing and brought back photos of some of the 35 fish caught and released working Hernando backwaters. With warming conditions, look for those fish to begin moving out of the backwaters and into the Gulf. Redfish have been scattered up and down the coast, but the shallows around rocks and oyster beds north of Pine Island have been particularly productive. Some nice catches of sheepshead have been made inshore, but the big ones have been on rocks in 10 to 12 feet of water just offshore, where they are spawning. Live shrimp is best. The mangrove snapper bite has been on fire around the 25-foot depths. Anglers fishing live shrimp on the bottom have been taking easy limits of nice-sized snapper.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports fishing is very good, and with warm days ahead, expect things to really take off by the weekend. The reds and trout are in the shallows around grass early in the day, but working their way out to potholes on the flats as the day wears on and things warm up. Jenkins Creek has been productive, with anglers fishing early taking a mix of trout, reds and snook. Black drum are around, with anglers fishing canals and deeper holes with shrimp or chunks of crab doing well. Deep holes in the Weeki Wachee River near the fork with the Mud River, as well as a deep hole at the fork have been producing some nice fish. Snook fishing has been solid Hernando backwaters and that bite is expected to get much better with warming water. Some nice catches of mangrove snapper have been made around docks in canals, but for the best action on the big ones the bite has been offshore on rocks in 25 feet of water. Some anglers have been fishing in Filman Bayou in Hudson, where some nice catches have been made when there’s enough water to push inside.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): The mullet fishing behind the camp store slowed a bit over the past week, but anglers putting in their time are putting a few fish in their buckets.
