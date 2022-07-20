The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Scalloping season off to shaky start in Pasco

Guide bites
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): The offshore bite can be good, but don’t count on much inside of 50 feet, according to Capt. Mike. He tested the waters around 30 feet after returning last week from fishing in Alaska and found nothing but short gag grouper. There were plenty of willing grunts, however, so they got a nice fish fry out of it. His anglers were plagued with lots of remoras, commonly known as “sucker fish” that typically attach themselves to sharks. Right now, 50 to 70 feet is going to be about the minimum for keeper-sized gags, he said. Those who can get out to 100 feet will have better luck, and in that range American red snapper are a good possibility. Capt. Mike says the very warm Gulf waters are the issue. Many fish have gone a long way offshore this summer to find cooler water. In 30 feet last week, he measured the temperature at 89 degrees. Rains will have some cooling effect, but often not enough to make fish more comfortable and active enough to improve the bite. July and August are not called the dog days for no reason.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Bill says lots of boats were on the water over the weekend due to the opening of the 10-day scalloping season, and all the commotion made fishing tough. The season runs the weekend, so expect more of the same. Redfish have been a good bet, with cut bait fished on the bottom around Green Key producing some nice catches. Snook are feeding well at night and early mornings. Cooling rains mean the snook are more lively and likely to chase artificial baits. Topwater plugs at night or very early in the day are perfect. The offshore red snapper and grouper bite is best in 100 feet and deeper. A Spro Jig with a live pinfish has been a top fish-getter. Capt. Dustin of Fishncrazy Charters says the mahi bite is great, and his anglers are scoring lots of them on their offshore snapper and grouper trips. The fish are schooling around the 100-foot depths. Once found, limiting on them is easy work. Scalloping can be hit or miss, but the Bailey’s Bluff area and around Anclote Key is producing decent catches for some.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727-842-5610): Joe reports anglers are doing well on schooling Spanish mackerel around the deep cut at the north end of Anclote Key and Hurricane Pass in Dunedin. Redfish are between the Cotee and Anclote rivers, moving up to the mangroves when the water is high. On a night trip, Joe and partner caught a number of nice reds and fishing between the rivers, working canals and creeks. They also bagged a few snook. Lighted docks in canals are holding snook after dark. Trout are all over the grass flats, but anglers are complaining about lots of undersized fish. Offshore anglers are going as deep as 100 feet or more for red snapper and gags. Those fishing shallower are reporting lots of grunts.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James reports anglers are catching keeper-sized trout, but forget the shallow grass flats and look for deeper water where there is grass bottom. Reds are scattered around rocks, oysters and mangrove when the water is high. Scallopers hit the water in force over the weekend. The word is the pickings are slim in the traditional shallower depths, and those who found them in any kind of numbers were working 7 to 9 feet of water around Anclote Key.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports anglers fishing off the Fred Howard Park causeway have been taking some reds and snook. The snook have been running to 30 inches around the bridges. The reds have been keeper-sized. Rains cooled the Gulf water down to 84 degrees, and the fish have been more active. Those scalloping have varying luck, but it seems most of the boats have been working deeper water around Anclote Key and north off Gulf Harbors. The season is open through the weekend. Offshore anglers are traveling to 100 feet or more for gags and red snapper.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven says hot Gulf waters are really cutting into the fishing, but redfish are fairly hardy and the action can been quite good for those working rocks, oysters and flooded mangroves. Live pinfish, cut bait and live shrimp work best, though the summertime shrimp are small and often not enough to entice them. Snook are on the outside points and around channels, with the early and night bite being best. Trout fishing begins in 8 feet of waters, and those working out to 10 or 12 feet over grass bottom are doing the best on keeper-sized fish. Jigs worked near the bottom work well. Many are saying the scalloping in Hernando waters is very poor this season. With a lot of work in deeper water some are getting a few, but overall the news has not been good. Sven did a Middle Grounds trip to 200 feet of water and brought home four nice American red snapper and some big mangrove snapper. The bite was a bit slow and the boat dodged waterspouts over the two-day trip. Word is the hog snapper bite has been good in 50 to 70 feet of water. Those depths are giving up some gag and red grouper, as well. Some divers are reporting there still are some keeper-sized gags in as little as 8 feet of water. The fish aren’t taking baits, by all accounts, prompting some to spear them.
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark reports anglers have been reporting decent redfish action along the Hernando coast. Fish are taking live pinfish or cut mullet best. They move into the shade of mangroves when the water is high, and move out over rocks and oysters as it drops. Those fishing at night are doing the best on snook. Fish are in the canals and creeks, with noisy top-water plugs producing some nice catches. As the sun comes up, the bite slows. Trout fishing has been slow, but those reporting the best catches have been working grass beds in 10 feet of water. Mark did some scalloping just north of Chassahowitzka and while it “took some work,” those on his boat managed to get limits. Scalloping south off Hernando has been poor. They worked 4 to 5 feet of water most of the day. Offshore, spear fishers have been taking a few gag grouper around rocks in 10 to 15 feet of water.
