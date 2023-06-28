The scalloping season in Pasco waters opens Saturday and per usual, boats will be flocking in big numbers to the waters off the Anclote River, so boaters should be cautious when motoring in the area, particularly on the opening weekend. Scallop divers are required to fly a diver-down flag, warning boaters to stay at least 300 feet away when running. The season runs for more than a month this year, so boaters in Pasco waters everywhere should be aware divers in shallow waters are likely to be encountered all along the coast, but particularly in the most popular scalloping waters immediately north of the Anclote River.
The scalloping season in Hernando waters also opens Saturday. Scallop divers are required to fly a diver-down flag, warning boaters to stay at least 300 feet away when running. All boaters should be aware that there will be unusually high numbers of boats on the water and lots of people in the water scallop hunting, particularly in the scalloping grounds from Weeki Wachee north to Chassahowitzka.
We’ll know by next week, but reports from those scouting Hernando water in search of concentrations of the shellfish have not been encouraging. Sven at Hernando Beach Bait & Tackle said his preseason scouts are predicting tough going in Hernando waters. Likewise, the folks at Chassahowitzka River Lodge & Bait usually have lots of intelligence the week ahead of opening, but there has been no news at all on the scallop population off the river.
If scallops are scarce, some may want to travel south to Pasco waters. Word is the numbers scouted have been good. Divers should keep in mind it is a shorter season, with Pasco’s harvest ending Aug. 24, while scalloping in Hernando to Cedar Key runs through Sept. 24.
American Red Snapper season
The good news for offshore anglers looking for American Red Snapper is many are reporting catching good numbers of fish as shallow as 60 feet of water, according to Capt. Griff at Armed Anglers. Some seasons, fishing isn’t productive inside of 90 or 100 feet of water, so the shorter runs to productive fishing is good news. The season this year runs through July 31, so offshore anglers will have plenty of chances to get out safely, so watching the weather and avoiding taking any chances when the seas are rough is advised.
Guide bites
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike is taking some time off for vacation and freshwater fishing for stripers, but advises offshore anglers looking to fish off Hernando to start on rocky bottom in 40 feet of water, working deeper if the action is slow. Mangrove snapper, grunts and hogfish will be the main targets, though gag grouper are likely. The gags are out of season, so they must go back. Use lighter tackle and live shrimp for the mangrove snapper and hogs. He likes 90 feet of water and deeper if the goal is red snapper.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says his anglers have been doing well on trout on the deep grass beds. Quality fish have been coming from 10 to 15 feet of water off Hernando Beach north to Chassahowitzka. Live shrimp or jigs is getting it done. Redfish are around the mangroves and creeks but they are a bit sluggish due to warm water. Live pinfish are working, but a piece of fresh, cut mullet fished on the bottom around rocks, oyster bars or mangroves can be better. Snook action has been slow and few anglers are targeting them in the off season. Just offshore, anglers are finding mangrove snapper on rocks in 15 to 20 feet of water, along with some cobia. Spear fishermen have been doing particularly well on both species. The absence of scouting reports on scallops coming into the shop has been a bit concerning, but Mark expects it has to be a better season this year than last year, which fell well short of expectations.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven says anglers have been doing well on trout fishing from shore at Jenkins Creek and the Aripeka bridges. The opening of Minnow Creek has been a good place to find them, as well, and some have done OK fishing the grass beds out of Bayport. He’s predicting good fishing this weekend, with the absence of rain likely to bring fish back to the creeks and canals. Already some cobia have been showing up in residential canals, along with schools of scaled sardines. Redfish have been taken here and there, with some doing well near the kayak launch at Bayport. Snook are most likely to be found now on the outside, around the small islands. Offshore, the red snapper bite has been best in 80 feet of water and deeper, though a few anglers are reporting getting into fish as shallow as 60 feet.
Chassahowitzka River Lodge & Bait (352-382-2081): Things have been slow at the lodge, with the best bet being redfish on the rocks and oyster bars north and south of the Chassahowitzka River mouth. Live shrimp or cut mullet soaked on the bottom is what’s working best.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says the “big three” inshore species — snook, trout and reds are biting well along Pasco’s shorelines, and the tarpon bite has been excellent. Drifting live baits like pass crabs, live sardines or pinfish around the sand bar and pass at the north of Anclote Key has been producing hookups on large silver kings. Capt. Bill says this is an excellent time for fly anglers to work this end of the island. Offshore, anglers have been doing well on red snapper in deep water, though some have been scoring as shallow as 70 feet. Capt. Bill likes 120 feet right now for the bigger fish and more action. He likes to take along a number of different baits in case the fish become picky. Live sardines and pinfish, as well as frozen squid are a good idea. If the fish get particularly finicky, live shrimp can save the day. The snapper depths also are producing some red grouper.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports anglers have been heading offshore in big numbers in search of red snapper. Some have been fishing as shallow as 65 feet of water, while others have had luck in 85 to 100 feet. Live pinfish and frozen squid have been the top baits this season. The snook fishing along the beach at Anclote Key was reportedly slow over the weekend, with poor water clarity the apparent reason. Larry looked for them himself, though murky water prevented spotting them. Other anglers who put in a lot of time doing the same also reported striking out, he said. Those fishing along the Fred Howard Park causeway have been taking a few trout fishing over the grass bottom. There are snook hanging in the shade of the two bridges on the causeway, and a few are being hooked. The spoils and oyster bars at the mouth of the Anclote River are giving up some redfish to anglers using live shrimp. The grass flats between the river and Anclote Key have been holding trout. Live shrimp works well, though jigs allow anglers drifting in boats to cover more water quickly.
Armed Anglers (727-945-1808): Capt. Griff reports many of his customers are doing well on red snapper in 60 to 80 feet of water, with live pinfish and cut bait working well. They are picking up red grouper on many of the snapper spots, along with keeper-sized gag grouper, which are out of season and must be released. Inshore, the action has been a mix of trout, snook and tarpon. The snook are on the outside points, and the beach at Anclote Key. Tarpon have been there, as well, and Three Rooker Bar to the south. Live pass crabs have been the best bet if tarpon are the goal. Small grunts, pinfish or live sardines are tops for the snook. A couple of very large snook were taken over the past week at the north end of the island. They must be released, as the season is closed. The grass flats north and south of the Anclote River are holding good numbers of trout. Sharks are everywhere and anglers fishing at night from the pier at the north Anclote Park have been landing fish up to 7 feet long. There was a lull in redfish action over the past week. Capt. Griff believes the warm conditions may have them up under the shade of mangroves and he recommends skipping live baits up under overhangs to try and entice them out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.