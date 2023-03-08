Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says he been putting his anglers on some great mangrove snapper fishing working rocky bottom in 20 to 30 feet of water. Fish in the 4- to 5-pound class have been common. The same depths are producing the large sheepshead that currently are spawning. For hogfish, the best bet is to work rocky bottom in 40 to 60 feet of water. Live shrimp is the top hogfish-getter. Inshore, the redfish are starting to turn on from Hudson north. Fish are on the rocks and oyster bars in 1 to 3 feet of water and taking live pinfish and scaled sardines. Capt. Josh likes to work behind schools of mullet when red fishing, as they tend to follow the schools to scoop up baitfish, shrimp and crabs stirred off the bottom by the mullet.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike says he’s doing well on mangrove snapper using live shrimp starting in about 28 feet of water west of Hernando Beach. Rocks in 30 to 35 feet of water have been giving up some jumbo grunts, with fish to 14 inches not unusual. For hogfish, the bite has been best in 50 feet and deeper. Live shrimp fished on rocky bottom is working best. Capt. Mike says the water looks clean and clear offshore, and he’s been spotting schools of Spanish mackerel in 20 to 25 feet of water on his way out. The other good news is his anglers have been landing gag grouper up to 30 inches on trips. The season is closed, but based on what he’s landing, he figures the gag fishing is going to be great when the season opens in the fall.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports the high winds over the weekend kept a lot of anglers off the water. On the bad news side, a couple of anglers who were just offshore on the west side of Anclote Key detected signs of red tide in the water, and southwest winds may have moved some of the bloom currently plaguing waters from Clearwater south north. Larry said there have been no reports of red tide inside Anclote Key. Trout fishing has been good just off the beach at Fred Howard Park in 5 to 6 feet of water. Spanish mackerel have been on the deeper flats off the north end of Anclote Key and the deeper flats east of it. Anglers continue to take a few pompano fishing inside the Anclote River above Anclote Park, and people living on canals are reporting taking some redfish and snook in their backyards. The pier at the Anclote power plant has been producing a few redfish and snook early in the morning, with the bite dying as the sun gets higher. Some mangrove snapper are being caught from the pier, though they have been on the small side. Prior to the winds, anglers were taking a few kings in 40 feet of water west of Anclote Key.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says the snook bite is hot along the Pasco coast around docks, mangroves and in channels, and they are hungry. Some juvenile tarpon have shown up, with Durney Key early in the day producing a few fish 30 to 40 pounds when live pilchards or croakers are offered to them. Among artificial baits, 3- to 4-inch swim baits will draw strikes. Offshore, the mangrove snapper and hogfish action has been good between 30 and 60 feet of water. Live shrimp fished on the bottom with spinning gear has been working. Capt. Bill likes to use a jig head baited with shrimp. Once on the bottom, he recommends hopping the jig off the bottom a couple of times to excite the picky fish and draw a strike.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill reports anglers are starting to take more snook, which over the past week seem to be feeding better. Fish are around mangroves in creeks and in canals from the Hudson area south to the Cotee River. Hudson canals also are producing some small mangrove snapper and sheepshead, along with the odd black drum. Open grass flats have been giving up some trout for anglers using jigs or live shrimp. Offshore fishing was spoiled by big winds over the weekend, but prior to that, there were good reports of big, spawning sheepshead on rocks and other structure in 15 to 20 feet of water. Some of the same spots produce keeper-sized mangrove snapper, as well. Live shrimp or fiddler crabs are top baits.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Bill says anglers finding some cobia on the grass flats off the Cotee River, with live shrimp fished around the stilt houses taking some nice ones. A few reds have been taken north and south of the river, and snookers have been doing well fishing the spoils along the Gulf Harbors channels. Docks in the Cotee River near the mouth have been producing a few nice snook, as well. The bigger trout reported have come from creeks. Manor Beach and creeks in the Green Key area have been giving up some of the better fish. Live shrimp is the best bait.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports some excellent fishing in Hernando and Hudson-area waters right now. Filman Bayou in Hudson has been producing a mix of trout, reds, snook and small tarpon. Live shrimp — the bigger the better — have been tops. Trout have been on the grass bottom off the coast in 4 to 6 feet of water. Sven notes the bottom grass is high enough to provide some shade, so he recommends working the shady edges when the sun is up and casting shadows. Jigs and shrimp get it done. Jenkins Creek has been productive for about any species early in the day, but once the sun gets up things slow down and catches have been limited to mostly sheepshead and perhaps a black drum or two. Anglers are reporting that using crabs of any type, typically good for sheepshead and drum, have been falling flat. Jumbo live shrimp seem to be the way to go, as least for now. Near sunset, the bite for other species picks back up at Jenkins. An angler fishing with frozen sand fleas has been working patch, sandy bottom south of Hernando Beach and has landed pompano to 17 inches. Offshore, there have been good reports of mangrove snapper and sheepshead on rocks in 15 feet of water. Sven took a trip to the southern Middle Grounds and says lots of mangrove snapper 10 to 12 pounds were landed in 90 feet of water.
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark reports the snook bite continues, with some of the best action anyone could want. He’s been fishing himself, focusing on outside points, creeks and mangroves north of Pine Island to Chassahowitzka. On his last trip, he and angling partner caught and released 30 or more fish. They landed several redfish while they were at it, finding them trailing schools of mullet. Trout have been on the shallow grass flats off the Hernando coast, with fish taking live shrimp and jigs well. Cobia are on the flats, as well, with fish being taken in 4 to 8 feet of water. Spanish mackerel have been showing up starting in those depths, as well.
