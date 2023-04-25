Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says he’s been doing well on red, trout and snook fishing shallow rocks and oyster bars. The fish are happy and hungry and working outside points, island shorelines and flooded oysters. He’s using live sardines for most of his fishing, and there are plenty of the baitfish around on the shallow grass flats. He’s fishing from Hudson to Chassahowtizka and finding plenty of fish. He noted that he’s seeing lots of cobia on the shallow flats this season. He’s also taken some tripletail in unusually shallow water, in some cases as little as 2 feet of water. Typically, the fish are offshore clinging to crab buoys, but he’s found better action in the shallows for some reason. The bigger trout also are shallow, and while they can be found on the deeper grass beds, his best fish have come from 2 feet of water or less over hard bottom. As the primary three species are in the same areas, it means taking an inshore slam (a snook, redfish and trout) is a good possibility right now.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike reports a friend’s trip to the middle grounds resulted in a pretty nice mixed-bag catch of mangrove snapper, African pompano, yellowtail snapper and yellow mouth grouper. For those who like the yellowtails, he says the 80-foot depths might be a good place to start right now. The middle grounds mangrove snapper taken were on the small side, and fishing 50 to 80 feet of water now should produce some nice-sized ones. For keeper red grouper, the 90- to 110-foot depths on low rock is where to be. Lots of cobia are around this year. Look for them around structure of any kind offshore.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports that the beach snook action is in full swing, as the big females are on the beach at Anclote Key, which means they likely are on the sand in the surf at places like Three Rooker Bar, Honeymoon and Caladesi islands. He’s seen photos from a couple of anglers showing off fish of about 40 inches. Live sardines have been working best, though a favorite bait for the biggest fish is a live grunt. A few tarpon have been showing themselves, with fish spotted around the south end of Anclote Key, Three Rooker and passing under the bridges at Fred Howard Park. There have not been any reports of hookups, but that may be because not many have started to target them yet. Redfish are going to be a good bet in the days ahead, with lots of fish around rocks, bars and creek mouths up and down the coast. Live sardines are a good bait and there are plenty of schools around to cast-net early in the day. The north end of Anclote Key near the tiki hut has been a good place to find them, though it can be crowded with boats. Live shrimp is another good redfish getter, and works well on trout, which are on the grass flats now in good numbers.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says the inshore bite on snook, trout and reds is “strong,” but the cobia have been stealing the show, with more than he’s seen. The fish can be spotted while boating, with tower boats having a big advantage. Without a tower perch, anglers may want to float a live pinfish, crab or large live shrimp under float for them. He recommends a 40-pound-test fluorocarbon leader, and the outflow at the Anclote power plant and channel markers around the 10-foot depth are good places to work. The offshore cobia bite is just as good, with an unusual abundance of fish this year. They are over any kind of structure, making the artificial reefs ideal hunting grounds. A kingfish or two is possible, but generally it appears the main body of fish has already passed on their trek north for the summer. The red grouper bite has been in 90 feet of water, about the minimum depth for keeper-sized fish.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill reports his anglers have been doing pretty well on the outside points and oyster bars for reds and trout. An angler who fished Filman Bayou reports lots of redfish there. Many have been fishing north of Hudson and doing well on cobia on the shallow flats. Hudson canals are turning up fair numbers of sheepshead and mangrove snapper, and rocks offshore in about 12 feet of water are producing both species, as well.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says anglers are doing very well on reds up and down the Hernando coast fishing rocky points and oyster bars. Those fishing at Chassahowitzka have been reporting some of the best action. In all cases, the fish are being found in large schools, so once found staying with the school as it moves means multiple fish are a good possibility. Most of the fish reported have been in the upper-slot range in size. Live pinfish and fresh cut bait soaked on the bottom is working well. Trout fishing on the grass flats has been a little slow, but snookers have been having good luck fishing the outside points, creek mouths and channels. Offshore, the cobia action has been fantastic. Big fish are being taken as close as 5 miles offshore. Look for them over rocky bottom or any structure, particularly the shallower artificial reefs. There are plenty on the inshore flats, as well, though scouting around for them rather than setting up on structure is the drill. In either case, setting out a chum block increases the odds.
Mary’s Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Gwen says the mullet fishing is a little slow, with not many anglers trying for them over the past week. The fish that are being caught are on the small side, evidenced by the 1-pound fish currently on the April leaderboard at the camp store. Some kids have been having fun fishing with shrimp off the seawall behind the store, taking small mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Lots of people have been launching their kayaks from the camp, which rents them to anglers and recreational paddlers. There also are rental canoes and stand-up paddle boards.
