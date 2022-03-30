The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Reds and trout keeping anglers busy

Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh said the last cool front caused snook that were happy and feeding on the outside points and mangroves to move back into the back bays and up creeks, but the warming this week will see them slip back out to the Gulf. Meanwhile, the reds and trout remain along the Gulf shorelines, mangroves and particularly over shallow limestone bottom. The reds from Hudson north have been running up to mid-slot size and taking live sardines, which remain plentiful on the grass flats. A lot of the reds he’s found over the past week have been traveling with schools of mullet. The trout are in a similar pattern, with some nice-sized fish moving up over the hard bottom when the tide is up. Fish reds and trout when the current is flowing. The best bet offshore is to work around the 30-foot depths for mangrove snapper. The best of the offshore sheepshead bite has tapered off considerably, as the spawning season for them came to a close. The big question is when (or if) the schools of migrating kings show up. While there have been reports of fish off south Pinellas beaches, Capt. Josh said it’s always a guessing game when it comes to fishing off Pasco and Hernando. The northbound schools could take a wide path well offshore and out of reach of many boaters, or blitz by without lingering. If all goes well, they will find plenty of bait in 30 to 40 feet of water when they get here and stick around for a while to feed on it.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352) 610-4315: Sven says the fishing doesn’t get much better. Anglers are finding schooling reds up and down the Hernando coast, and even on the windy days boaters have been after them. They were tucking into protected backwaters and creeks to avoid the blow, but finding lots of big fish. Those fishing from shore have been doing well, with action at the Aripeka bridges and the Jenkins Creek pier on trout, reds and the odd snook. An angler fishing the north bridge in Aripeka was reeling in a small pinfish he hooked when a large snook darted from the shadows and gulped it up. Trout fishing has been solid on the points, around creek mouths and the open grass flats. Spanish mackerel have shown up in force, with fish from the Hernando Beach channel to just to the outside of the grass bottom a couple of miles out. One angler had a photo of a mackerel that measured 28 inches.
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Eric reports all his anglers did well over the past week, finding lots of great redfish action on the rock points, oyster bars on the outside, as well as in the back bays. One angler fishing in Centipede Bay brought in a photo of fish that was of legal length (27-inch maximum) but weighing in at near 10 pounds. Eric said it was one of the fattest reds he’s ever seen. Snook fishing has been good, with fish on the outside points and mangroves, as well as in the backwaters. Waders and kayakers fishing off Pine Island have been doing well on trout, snook and reds. Mackerel are schooling on the deeper flats along Hernando’s coast, as well as offshore. There was a single kingfish catch reported late last week.
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Autumn says the mullet bite has slowed in the Mud River behind the fish camp store, but there are a few nice ones among those landed. The current leader on the board at the shop is a 2.93-pound fish. An angler fishing with shrimp landed a nice redfish off the camp seawall, and some mangrove snapper and sheepshead are being landed.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe reports anglers are doing well on reds working flooded rock and oyster beds when the water is up. Ambushing fish along mangrove lines at high water is up. The trout are in many of the same spots holding reds, but when the tide drops, move out to the deeper grass flats to find them. Areas with spotty bottom and sand holes are particularly good spots to fish jigs or live shrimp. Top-water plugs are effective trout-getters, but usually are best early in the day. A couple of anglers reported taking nice cobia at the Anclote power plant outfall canal. Good numbers of sheepshead have been taken around docks, rocks and seawalls in Gulf Harbors. A few anglers reported getting into schooling Spanish mackerel offshore.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James says anglers over the past week were finding fair numbers of trout on the grass flats off the Anclote River. Reds remained a good bet in spots like Sand Bay just south of Gulf Harbors, as well as on the rock spoils of the two channels out of the subdivision. A windy week meant few offshore anglers, but based on the tackle-buying (or lack of buying) habits of late, it appears the kings are not here yet, as the wire leader, king spoons and other items scooped up when the kingfish run is on have not been moving.
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill says the best news for anglers fishing Pasco waters has been big trout, many of them oversized. Creeks and grass flats have been holding fish, and the redfish action has been on fire around Green Key. Fish also are being taken in good numbers north to Hudson. The better catches have come on live sardines. Mangrove snapper of keeper size have been taking shrimp very well in Gulf Harbors canals. Those who can get out to 100 feet of water will find the red grouper are waiting there for them. Those who want kings now should figure on fishing from Clearwater south.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry reports anglers who get offshore this week should keep their eyes peeled for schooling kings. The main body of fish appear to be no farther north than Clearwater, but that could change this week. Lots of schooling Spanish mackerel are offshore, which can look like kings when they are crashing bait on the surface, but trolling a spoon through the schools will let you know which fish is making the commotion. Larry consulted is records from last year, and by this date the kings were here, though the water then was about 2 to 3 degrees warmer than it is now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.