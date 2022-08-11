Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): The redfish bite has been reliable, and the fish are starting to school in bigger numbers. Fish rocky points, oyster bars and mangroves where the mullet are schooling, as the reds have been running with them. Live pinfish or cut scaled sardines are good baits. Most of the reds are slot-sized or oversized. Some jumbo trout may be holding around some of the same rocky points where the reds are feeding. While fishing for reds, one of his anglers hooked and landed a trout that was a whopping 27 inches. Mangrove snapper are a good bet offshore. Try fishing rocky bottom in as little as 10 to 12 feet of water for fish 12 to 15 inches and work your way deeper for bigger fish. Live sardines are working well. There are keeper-sized gags in shallow water just offshore, but the water is so hot the bite isn’t reliable. Start in 70 feet for the bigger, more willing grouper.
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike says he got out for a combination inshore and offshore trip and had a pretty good day. Fishing limestone bottom in 9 feet of water northwest of Hudson, he took a number of gags on live sardines. Only one fish landed was short of legal size. Coming back in, he worked canal and creek mouths in the Hudson area and took several small snook on live sardines. Gold spoons were used to land a couple of nice redfish in the same areas.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Bill says the redfish bite along Pasco’s shorelines has been great. Plenty of fish are in the shallows, with the outgoing tides producing the better action. Snook have been there with them, and the big females coming off the summer spawn are hungry. The early morning bite with top-water plugs has been best. Some small tarpon have been hanging around the mouth of the Cotee River. Offshore he likes 100 to 120 feet of water for reliable action on gags, red grouper and American red snapper. Yellowtail snapper are starting to show up offshore. Cooling rains and gradually shorter days mean grouper will begin to move shallower, so it’s a good idea to sample the bite starting in about 50 feet. If the fish are home, it saves a longer trip offshore.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James reports anglers have been taking a mix of trout and redfish. The reds are around the spoils, mangroves and channels at Gulf Harbors and flats at Sand Bay, just south of there. The trout are scattered around on the grass flats east of Anclote Key and south of the Anclote River along St. Joseph Sound. There still are a few reports of some permit being taken at the Anclote power plant outfall canal.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry says offshore anglers fishing around the 50-foot depths have been doing well on hogfish. Live shrimp is a top bait. Inshore, there still are some big snook on the beach at Anclote Key. He was wading there over the weekend and saw a good number of them working in as little as 2 feet of water. A regular at the shop was fishing mangroves and oyster bars around the mouth of the Anclote River and had a great day on redfish to oversized, catching 16 fish in a couple of hours.
Armed Anglers (727-945-1808): Capt. Griff said a number of customers have been having fun with juvenile tarpon. Fish 20 to 30 pounds have been taken at the Anclote power plant outfall canal, the bridges on the Fred Howard Park causeway and the north point of Honeymoon Island. Pigfish, if you can get them, remain the bait of choice to entice the big snook on the beach at Anclote Key. Redfish action has been solid on the rock spoils of the two channels out of Gulf Harbors. Spanish mackerel and small trout have been scattered around on the deeper grass flats.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark reports the past week has been a little slow, with anglers opting to fish in the heat. There are decent numbers of reds around the rocky shorelines and outside point, with the better action north of Pine Island. The trout are over grass bottom in 8 to 12 feet of water, hugging the bottom to stay cool. There have been some big snook reported along the spoils of the Hernando Beach channel, but the best snook action now may be after dark. The fish are in Hernando Beach canals hanging around lighted docks and feeding on the small baitfish drawn to the lights. Live shrimp will do it.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven says he had a customer buying live creek chubs who claimed to be doing well on trout inshore. As the trout generally are all out on the deep grass flats a mile or more out, he was skeptical, but the angler returned with a couple of nice trout he took fishing from the pier at Jenkins Creek. Others have reported taking black drum from the pier over the past week. Inshore mangrove snapper fishing has picked up, with more keepers being landed. Shrimp fished around rocks, docks and bridge piling is producing well. There are some sheepshead being taken in the same kinds of places, but they are turning up their noses to everything but barnacle meat. Redfish action has been solid, with schooling fish around rocks and oyster bars on the outside shorelines and points. Live shrimp is working best. A few juvenile tarpon have been hooked in Filman Bay just south of the Hernando County line. Lots of sharks are on the flats. Setting up on rocks in 10 to 12 feet of water and chumming is attracting some keeper-sized cobia. Sven took a three-day Middle Grounds trip last week and did very well. In 195 feet of water, he dropped large, live grass grunts at night and took mangrove snapper to 10 pounds, his limit total bag averaging 7 pounds. He also took some nice gag and red grouper, along with scamp.
