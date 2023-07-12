Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says the offshore bite starts in about 20 feet of water, with mangrove snapper on rocky bottom. The bite has been strong, and the fish are good sized. Working deeper, anglers can add hogfish to the list, with the fish getting larger as the depth increases. Between 75 and 100 feet of water, the red grouper bite is very good, with some big fish being landed. The same depths are producing nice American red snapper, much bigger mangrove snapper and lane snapper. Inshore, we’re firmly in the dog days of summer, but Capt. Josh says the bite made a turn for the better over the past week when it comes to redfish. The reds got a little more active and he expects that will be the trend heading into the end of the month. Look for them with schools of mullet around rocky points, island shorelines and oyster beds. A lot of anglers like chunks of fresh cut mullet or ladyfish on the bottom at this time of year, though live sardines or pinfish also work.
Capt. Matt Cowden (727-534-6603): Capt. Matt says the scalloping out of Anclote has been decent in Pasco waters, though not as good as last year. Limits of the shellfish are the norm, though it takes a little more time to get them. The redfish bite has been up and down, with two or three fish caught when you locate a school possible. Snook fishing around creek mouths has been productive. It’s catch-and-release only. Trout fishing on the deeper grass beds has been decent, with the area around Three Rooker Bar and Honeymoon Island producing best. There are plenty of sharks on the flats.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Guy reports anglers are doing well on snook on the beach at Anclote Key and the beaches south. The big tarpon remain along the beaches, as well, and a few hookups have been reported. Trout are on the deeper grass flats up and down the coast. Redfish are in the shade of overhanging mangroves when the water is high. Offshore, the red snapper bite has been best around the 120-foot mark, where some nice red grouper are being landed, as well.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says he’s been running a good number of scalloping charters, with good results in Hudson and Bailey’s Bluff. His divers have been taking about a gallon an hour of the shellfish. Redfish action has been very good on the outgoing tides using cut bait in places like Gulf Harbors and Green Key. The fish are around the oyster beds and chunks of pinfish have been working best. Offshore, the red snapper bite is solid between 60 and 150 feet of water, with the largest fish coming the deeper end of that range. Yellow tail snapper have been on fire around the 100-foot mark. Lots of chum will get them feeding. It’s a good idea to keep a flat line out for a blackfin tuna or a cobia.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill reports his anglers have been reporting Spanish mackerel schooling in around 20 feet of water west of Hudson. There seem to be plenty of trout on the grass flats, but work deeper water for the bigger fish. Mangrove snapper and sheepshead are taking live and frozen shrimp in Hudson canals, though many of the snapper are undersized. The redfish reported over the past week were taken around creek and canal mouths. There still are lots of small sharks on the flats. Those scalloping off Hudson are reporting doing well or striking out, an indication that it’s a matter of moving around a trying different spots before giving up. Offshore, red snapper anglers have been traveling to at least 80 feet of water. A few red grouper are being taken there, as well.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Eric says many anglers are enjoying the red snapper season, though there are some not so happy. It’s very “hit-or-miss,” he said, but among those bragging, the 80- to 90-foot depth range seems to be the ticket for the better-quality fish. Those same depths are producing some nice red grouper. Closer to shore, mangrove snapper and grunt fishing is good starting in about 20 feet of water. The hot Gulf water means inshore fishing can be sluggish at times. Reds are on the rocks, creeks and buried in the shad of grass and mangroves but they will bite. This time of year, dead bait is one way to coax them out of the bushes. Trout fishing has been best on grass bottom in around 10 feet of water, though a few anglers reported taking some keeper-sized fish in the shallow bays and backwaters along the Hernando coast. Live shrimp under a popping cork is getting it done.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports anglers are finding reds up in the grass in backwaters and creeks, where the water has been suitably salty for their taste. With Gulf water temperatures at 92 degrees, they can be less than enthusiastic feeders, however, so working for them is a must. Those fishing before 7 a.m. in Jenkins Creek have been taking a few, along with some trout. The late-day, evening trout bite has been good at the creek. Other reports of trout came from anglers fishing the mouth of Minnow Creek. The cobia fishing remains good on the shallow flats out to about 10 of 12 feet of water. One couple dropped some squid on the bottom in 10 feet just to test the bottom bite and ended up landing a couple of cobia. There has been an uptick in the inshore sheepshead action, with some big fish in the standing grass of backwaters in many of the places where reds are being found. Offshore, red snapper fishing is best in 80 feet of water and deeper, where red grouper also are being taken. A few have been reporting red snapper in as little as 60 feet of water, but those fish have been smaller, perhaps up to about 8 pounds. There have been some mahi mahi just offshore, with one angler scoring an 18-inch fish on a Sabiki rig while trying to catch bait in 30 feet of water. Hogfish action has been decent, with the 40-foot depths and deeper producing the best catches.
Chassahowitzka River Lodge & Bait (352-382-2081): The scalloping reports off the river have been less than stellar, though a few have made a go of it by putting in their time hunting the shallow Gulf grass flats. The redfish bite off the river mouth has been on the slow side. The water is hot and the fish are sluggish and not interested in expending energy chasing lures. A piece of cut bait fished around an oyster bar or rocky bottom may be the best strategy now.
