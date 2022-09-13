Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike reports that all the rain has cooled the water, but all the rain also interferes with fishing. He did squeeze in some time between showers over the past week to get into schooling reds. The fish are starting to bunch up in larger schools. He’s finding them around creek mouths that have rocks or oyster bars on the higher tides, and a good distance from shore on the open flats when the tide drops. The fishing is easier at the creek mouths, as the schools are easily spooked on the open flats. Live pinfish have been working best. Sand Bay, just south of Gulf Harbors, has been productive. He’s finding a few snook around the creek mouths and mangroves when the water is high.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says the redfish bite from Hudson north is on fire. Fish are beginning to school in bigger numbers, working around rocky shorelines, oyster bars and the outside points. They often are found running behind schools on mullet, so keep an eye out for the jumping mullet, as they could lead you to the reds. Snook are on the outside bars and rock structure when the water is up, but we’re just starting to see them begin to move a little more into the backwaters as fall approaches. Live sardines are a good bait choice. Offshore, the mangrove snapper bite is good on rocky bottom in 40 feet of water. A couple of trips to rocks in 14 feet of water produced limits of gags both days.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Bill says it’s redfish time along the Pasco coastline. The fish are schooling and they are easy to spot for those looking. The fish push a lot of water, so spend some time surveying the shallow flats around rocks and oysters to spot the herds moving. Incoming and outgoing tides have been providing equally good action. Larger trout are showing up around the mouth of the Cotee River, but the two channels outside of Gulf Harbors have given up some nice fish, as well. Soft plastic swim baits of large, live shrimp work well. Some jumbo snook have been taken up the Cotee River. They begin moving up-river this time of year ahead of cooler weather. Fishing around bridges can be particularly productive. Use large live baits to entice them. Offshore, Capt. Justin of FishNCrazy Charters reports a great hogfish bite in 70 to 90 feet of water west of Anclote Key. Live shrimp on knocker rigs works best, and expect to pick through lots of grunts and porgies. Gag grouper are around in decent numbers between 50 and 75 feet of water on rocky bottom.
Armed Anglers (727-945-1808): Capt. Griff reports nice catches of mangrove snapper have come in from the pier and canal at the north Anclote Park. Expect to deal with ladyfish and jacks, as both have moved in. Fishing after dark from the pier there can produce some sharks to 5 feet, and the surrounding flats are holding plenty, as well. Snookers are finding their fish around the island cuts and passes. Large, live grunts get the big ones. A customer fishing the channel spoils out of Gulf Harbors has been scoring some nice reds using cut pinfish.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727-842-5610): Joe says he and a buddy got out for some fishing and did well on redfish working the back side of Honeymoon Island along mangroves. They picked up a few snook working deeper cuts around the island, including a couple that were keepers, though the released all their fish. Stopping in Hurricane Pass, they used shrimp to take a few whiting. Land-based anglers have been fishing bridges and canals and finding plenty of keeper-sized mangrove snapper. Kayakers are working the shallows up and down the coast and finding reds in skinny water around oyster beds and rocks.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): It’s been slow due to weather, but snook have been taken at the Fred Howard Park causeway bridges. The small bridges around Tarpon Springs have been giving up mangrove snapper and kayakers working shallow grass have been scoring trout.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Eric says the redfish bite is about as good as it gets. The fish are bunching up in larger schools and running the shallows around rocks and oyster bars, as well as outside points. He and a fishing mate got out over the weekend and ended up catching and releasing about 40 fish in half a day. Fish ranged from undersized to oversized, with most falling in the keeper-slot range. Live sardines, shrimp, crabs, pinfish or gold spoons are working. He notes that anglers should keep their eyes peeled for mullet, as a lot of the fish they found were running with them. They also bagged a few snook, as right now they are hanging out in some of the same places. Live sardines are the top snook-getter right now. They also encountered schools of marauding jacks in several places. A few trout are being taken drifting the open grass flats.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports the redfish bite has been phenomenal, with schooling fish up and down the Hernando coast. Look around rocks and oyster bars when they are covered at the higher tides. Many are taking snook while they are fishing for them. Trout have been hit-or-miss on the grass flats, but there have been plenty of Spanish mackerel over the grass in about 5 to 7 feet of water. The blue crabbing has been great, and some are using chunks of crab to bait black drum. They are in deeper pockets in Jenkins Creek, as well as where the Mud River meets the Weeki Wachee River. Offshore, the cooling Gulf has sparked the action. Gag grouper fishing is on in 25 to 30 feet of water. Bottom fishing with dead or live bait works well, and so does trolling large plugs. If trolling is producing too many short fish, Sven advises slowing down for the bigger fish. A few reports of kingfish are coming in, with catches of fish to 15 pounds as shallow as 25 feet of water.
Mary’s Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Belle said the mullet fishing is picking up like it always does when fall is upon us. Anglers are doing well hook-and-line fishing for them behind the camp store. The big mullet on the monthly leader board is 2.55 pounds, and more anglers are taking fish of 2 or more pounds now. Those fishing shrimp will take mangrove snapper and sheepshead, along with the occasional redfish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.