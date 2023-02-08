Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh reports a big bite offshore. Fishing rocky bottom between 20 and 45 feet off Aripeka, he’s been scoring lots of big sheepshead, mangrove snapper and hogfish. Jig heads of knocker rigs (a lead egg sinker threaded onto the leader and allowed to slide down and knock against the eye of the hook) baited with live shrimp is working on all three species. Inshore, the redfish bite has been good, with fish on rocks and bars taking live shrimp or pinfish. Trout fishing has been picking up, with fish falling out of the backwaters and creeks and showing up on the shallow Gulf grass flats and rocky shorelines in greater numbers. Live shrimp is a good bait choice right now.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike says he’s been taking a mixed bag of mangrove snapper, hogfish, almaco jacks and grunts. He’s also finding schooling Spanish mackerel. He’s been fishing rocky bottom between 40 and 55 feet of water west of Hernando Beach. He notes that some of the snapper are small, but putting in your time produces some nice fish up to 17 inches. He likes live shrimp for snapper and hogfish, though one of the nicer hogfish landed on one of his charters fell for a piece of squid. Stopping on one patch of rock in 28 feet produced grunts and short gag grouper (season is closed on gags). Capt. Mike sent his daughter to a spot in 50 feet of water and she reported back a nice haul of scamp and mangrove snapper. Capt. Mike said the surface-water temperature offshore was 58 degrees, so we could use a few days of warmer weather to really get the fishing going. He thinks fishing between 40 and 50 feet in the coming week should be productive.
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike says he’s been doing well on trout around the spoil islands of St. Joseph Sound and creek mouths north of the Anclote River. He’s finding schools of reds in Sand Bay near Gulf Harbors, as well as the flats behind Anclote Key. He’s taken a few around the mouth of the Anclote River. The fish are moving and it requires some maneuvering to get in position to present baits to them. His anglers have landed a couple of small snook over the past week, but it appears it’s still a little early for that action, but a week of warm days may fire them up. Lots of scaled sardine schools are around. Running from the Anclote River north to Gulf Harbors, Capt. Mike spotted schooling bait all along the way.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports that anglers fishing from shore have been turning in some good reports. One came in a little after 6 a.m. to buy shrimp and reported he already had scored an inshore slam fishing in the creeks along Bayou Drive in Bayport. He caught and released a 37-inch snook a slot red and trout to 18 inches. Fishing the Aripeka bridges has been productive, as well, with a mix of trout, sheepshead, mangrove snapper, some reds and a few pompano. Jenkins Creek pier has been producing some pompano, as well as trout and reds. Docks, rocks and bridge pilings are holding sheepshead and some black drum, and those working the Mud River have been reporting nice catches of trout and reds near the river’s spring. A few have found school Spanish mackerel on the deep flats west of the #1 maker of the Hernando Beach channel, Offshore anglers have been doing well on mangrove snapper on shallow rocks, and working deeper for hogfish. Sven took a Middle Grounds trip and using a light jigging rod with 30-pound-test line did well on mangrove snapper to 5 pounds. He also landed and released a 48-pound gag grouper in 150 feet of water on the outfit, taking 20 minutes to bring the fish up.
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says anglers are finding more trout, with fish around creek mouths and on nearby rocks and grass beds. Live shrimp is a good bait choice, though soft-plastic flukes are working for some. Reds are in a similar pattern, working their way out of creeks and backwaters and exploring the shallow flats around rocks and bars. Offshore, anglers have been doing very well on mangrove snapper and hogfish on the artificial reefs. Live shrimp takes both, along with the larger, spawning sheepshead. Some anglers are reporting schools of Spanish mackerel around the reefs, as well.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry got out for some fishing and found big, schooling mackerel near the tiki hut at the north end of Anclote Key. There have been some trout taken on the grass flats off the Anclote River, though many are undersized. Anglers fishing the Fred Howard Park Causeway have landed a few, as well. Sheepshead fishing under docks in the Anclote River has been OK, with live and frozen shrimp producing.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill reports warming water and the return of baitfish schools is sparking good action. Catches on inshore Rusty Bucket charters and customer reports have been a great mix of trout, reds and some snook. The schools of Spanish mackerel off the north end of Anclote Key have been providing fantastic action, with many taking fish to 20 inches on live shrimp. Capt. Bill recommends 40-pound-test fluorocarbon leader, as the water is very clear and mackerel shy away from taking baits on steel leader. Offshore, anglers fishing around 60 feet of water have been doing well on hogfish. Shrimp on a 2/0 hook and a knocker rigs takes them. Capt. Dustin with FishNcrazy has been taking a mixed bag offshore, including scamp, hogfish, mangrove snapper, yellowtail snapper and the odd kingfish.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James says his anglers have been scoring some trout on the grass flats north and south of the Anclote River. A few reds have been landed around the spoils at the mouth of the river, and those fishing up the river under docks and bridge pilings have been taking black drum and sheepshead. The Anclote power plant outfall has been hit-or-miss, with a few pompano and permit, along with trout.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Melinda reports her anglers have been doing well offshore with big sheepshead and hogfish. One angler landed a 25-inch tripletail 15 miles offshore around a crab trap line. Inshore, redfish have been taken in Miller’s Bayou, around the Energy Management Center just north of the Cotee River and around Cow Key off the river.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill says anglers have been finding more trout on the open grass flats, but Hudson-area canals continue to hold a mix of reds, sheepshead and mangrove snapper. Offshore anglers fishing rocky bottom inside 20 feet of water have been doing well on large mangrove snapper. Fish to 23 inches have been reported. Live shrimp on the bottom takes them and sheepshead.
