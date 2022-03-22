Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh says the inshore fishing is getting fired up. He’s been doing well on snook, trout and redfish around oyster bars and moving across shallow flats. The incoming tides have seen the most action. Rock points and creek mouths have been other hot prospects for connecting with both species. Live sardines have been plentiful on the flats, and they’ve been working best, including on snook, which are just inside the creeks hanging in deeper holes or hunting for food around the creek mouths when the water is up.
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Fishing has been great between the Anclote and Cotee rivers. Capt. Mike has been using live sardines to work creek mouths between the rivers, taking big trout, lots of reds and some snook. Fishing the mouths of two feeders emptying into larger creeks, he got into big schools of reds, taking and releasing about 30 fish from each location. The snook are there with them, but they also landed a few working docks. Capt. Mike said it’s a good idea to look for schools of mullet, as they found a lot of reds running with them. Fishing pals reported big kings off Clearwater and Redington Beach in 30 feet of water, so it may not be much longer before they make their way to waters off north Pinellas and Pasco. Some of the kings landed ranged up to 30 pounds.
Capt. Mike Senker (352) 584-6297: Capt. Mike made a trip to 100 feet of water southwest off Hernando where he and anglers did very well on a mixed bag of fish. They landed a good number of rock hind, triggerfish, mangrove snapper and American Red snapper. He reports they only got a handful of gag grouper, but as they are out of season, they were not what they were after anyway. Fishing between 28 and 36 feet now is producing triggerfish, nice-sized mangrove snapper, big grunts and the occasional hogfish. Some of the triggers he’s been landing have ranged up to 17 inches. We’re just around the corner from the arrival of schooling kings making their way north. The arrival of big schools of bait offshore and schooling Spanish mackerel feeding up them is the tip-off.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff reports the pompano and permit bite isn’t over yet at the Anclote power plant outfall, and now there are a few reports of some pompano being caught on the entry side of the canal at Anclote Park on the river. A few reds have been landed there, as well. Redfish action has been picking up nicely, and anglers have been scoring some fish on the rocks at both Gulf Harbors channels. Lots of trout are being landed on the grass flats out of the Anclote River. Offshore anglers are reporting good action on hogfish in 30 to 40 feet of water on rocky bottom, where they also are taking some big grunts and some sea bass.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe reports his anglers are doing very well on redfish, finding them up and down the coast around oyster beds, rocks and at the creek mouths. They’ve also landed some big trout on the shallow grass beds. There are plenty of sheepshead piling into creeks and hanging around barnacle-encrusted dock pilings. Schools of jacks are showing up about anywhere, and while they are not a prized species, they do put up a challenging fight.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James says anglers are finding some good redfishing on the flats at Sand Bay, as well as the two channels out of Gulf Harbors just to the north. The fish move up on the rock spoils there when the water is up. The rocks also produce a snook now and again. The open grass flats have been giving up good numbers of trout, and while the bite has slowed, there still are a few pompano being caught at the Anclote power plant outfall.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727) 868-8736: Bill says the fishing is great, and in an interesting development, it seems we’re seeing something of a flounder explosion in the waters off Pasco. Fish are being taken while anglers are fishing for trout and reds using shrimp, live sardines and lures. Lots of reds are around the creeks, oysters and rocks, and it’s just a matter of hunting them down. Snook are feeding and working their way out of the creeks, where they will stay if the cold fronts stop dipping this far south. Offshore anglers have been taking some big sheepshead off the Pasco #2 reef. Mangrove snapper fishing is good on offshore rocks. Word is there are kingfish offshore between Clearwater and St. Pete, and Bill figures within a week or two we should be seeing the schools off Anclote and north.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352) 610-4315: Sven says we’ve turned a corner on fishing and a solid spring pattern is developing. The cold fronts are cool fronts and have had less impact on the fishing over the past week. The redfish and snook bite is great, and it will only improve as they don’t have to deal with dropping water temperatures. Both are around the creek mouths, and some of the redfish action has been “off the chain,” as fish are schooling in big numbers now. Shore-bound anglers have been doing unusually well on reds, with reports of nice catches at Jenkins Creek from the shoreline off the trail west of the pier, at Bayport, the bridges at Aripeka and along the canal at the head of Filman Bayou in Hudson. The trout fishing hasn’t been anything to brag about, however, and anglers are reporting the fishing is hit or miss. An angler fishing at the boat ramp at Bayport Park got a limit of nice sheepshead using shrimp. Offshore anglers fishing rocks in 12 to 14 feet of water are still finding a few of the larger spawning sheepshead, and the mangrove snapper fishing has been good in 15 to 18 feet of water. Spanish mackerel have been schooling just offshore.
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Mark reports the snook and redfish are turned on. Anglers throwing top-water plugs early in the day around cuts, channels, points and creek mouths are catching plenty of both. Trout seem to have moved out to deeper grass flats, where live shrimp or jigs worked close to the grassy bottom will produce. Some cobia were caught on the flats over the past week and the Spanish mackerel are school from the deeper flats out to the first offshore rocks. Word has come in that a few kings have been hooked in the 35- to 40-foot depths.
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Autumn reports anglers are catching a few mullet, but the bite is off compared to what it has been. The hook-and-line mullet fishing in the Mud River behind the camp is at its peak in cold weather, as the spring-fed river is warm and attracts a lot of fish. Warming conditions mean the bite slows. Some turn to using shrimp to fish for mangrove snapper. One angler took a couple of sheepshead behind the camp store using shrimp.
