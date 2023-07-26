Guide bites
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike says the red snapper bite is in 110 to 120 feet of water, though he notes the action is starting to slow down some. The mangrove snapper bite has been on fire in 40 to 50 feet of water, with trips producing limits on nice-sized fish. Yellow-tail snapper, hogfish and grunts have been in the mix. While bottom fishing for red grouper one of his anglers caught a 47-inch cobia. For those who want to limit how far out they run, he recommends working rocks in 40 feet of water. Jigs with live shrimp are going to take mangrove snapper and grunts, and if the action is slow, work out to the 50-foot depths. Capt. Mike reminds everyone that the red grouper season closed on July 21. The date was adopted by the state to align with the federal closure on the species. Capt. Mike is gearing up for Amberjack season, which opens Aug. 1. He finds his fish as shallow as the Crane reef but typically they are deeper over wrecks or other large structure. They also like to suspend around deep springs.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): With the very hot Gulf, Capt. Josh has been sticking to offshore fishing, which has been pretty good. Get to 50 feet or better for nice mangrove snapper and hogfish, both of which like live shrimp. There’s a good opportunity to pick up some yellow-tail snapper, as well, along with lots of grunts. Inshore anglers will have the best luck going for redfish. The water is hot and the fish are not feeding actively, but putting in some time around rocky points and in the shade of mangroves when the water is up can produce a few fish.
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike has been avoiding running charters due to very hot Gulf water temperatures and is waiting for a little rain to spark the bite. For those who want to fish, he’s recommending getting out very early in the day and calling it quits when the heat shuts things down. A good strategy is to try and fish creek mouths with known springs where the water may be a couple of degrees cooler. The mouths of the Anclote and Cotee rivers also may be a good bet now, as typically the water there is a little cooler. Reds and trout will be the main targets. Capt. Mike’s nephew mad a long trip to more than 1,000 feet of water last week, the result being a mix of tile fish, snowy grouper and barrel fish. They stopped in 110 feet of water on the way home and limited on red snapper.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Eric says the heat has turned a lot of anglers into scallopers. Most have been doing pretty well off Bayport and waters to the south a bit. Eric’s son was out and managed a limit in short order and others have been reporting the same. They’ve also been reporting the scallop meat is considerably larger this season. Anglers fishing early and late in the day to beat the heat have been doing pretty well on redfish. Work the outside rocky points and creek mouths. Trout fishing has been best in 10 feet of water and deeper. Look for thick grass bottom. That doesn’t mean they can’t be found shallower. One customer at the shop has been fishing the shallower grass in the inshore bays and limiting regularly by drifting in his boat with a popping cork and live shrimp. It’s the time of year when most of the shrimp are very small, but Eric notes the fish are taking them just a well as small shrimp are the norm at the peak of summer. Offshore anglers have been doing pretty well on red snapper fishing 100 feet of water and deeper. Get to 20 to 30 feet of water and fish the rocky bottom with live shrimp for mangrove snapper. There seem to be plenty around. Many have been commenting on the number of large gag grouper they are landing. The fish are out of season, but based on reports, we’re looking at what might be a great year when the season opens in September.
Capt. Chaz (352-597-3900): Capt. Chaz has been putting his anglers on some pretty good red snapper on his longer trips. Mangrove snapper, grunts and a mixed bag of other species are likely on these trips, as well.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Not many anglers have been fishing due to the hot weather, but those trying have been taking a few mullet on hook and line off the seawall behind the camp store. Fishing with frozen shrimp can produce some small mangrove snapper.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says the offshore bite is on. The red snapper bite is in 90 to 140 feet of water. Red grouper are still biting well in those depths, but anglers should note the season closed on July 21, so they must be released. Amberjack season opens Aug. 1 and they are stacked up on the offshore springs in 90 to 120 feet of water. Gag grouper season doesn’t open until September, but catches have been great and Capt. Dustin Bush has been taking huge gags to 40 inches in 100 feet of water and is looking forward to a great season on them in the fall. Inshore anglers are advised to get out early to beat the heat and scallopers. Redfish are the best bet, with fish feeding on the moving tides around oyster bars all along the Pasco coast. For those who want to get in on the final couple of weeks of scalloping, Capt. Bill says he’s been doing well on his trips from Anclote to Hudson in 4 to 6 feet of water.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Guy reports anglers are finding tarpon off the beaches of Anclote Key and the islands off Pinellas County. The beaches also are holding spawning snook in the surf. A few pompano are likely along the beaches, as well. Trout are in deeper water over grass bottom and redfish are sticking to the shade of mangroves to try and stay cool in water that’s been topping out at up to 93 degrees. Some anglers have been doing best on them fishing the shade of docks. Live and dead bait works. One of Guy’s neighbors made a trip to a wreck in 130 feet of water and scored African pompano along with a mahi. Many anglers have opted to scallop instead of fish considering the very warm conditions and slow bite. The scalloping around the Anclote area has been slow this year, and many have been heading to the northern extremes of Pasco waters or into Hernando for the shellfish.
Armed Anglers (727-945-1808): Capt. Griff says many anglers are taking a break due to the hot days and very hot Gulf water temperatures, which have fish turned off to feeding. Some are scalloping, finding the better gathering in north Pasco waters this season. For those who want to fish, go early and look for keeper trout over very deep grass beds. Reds are going to be buried in the mangroves to stay out of the sun. Those with the casting skill to skip baits under the overhangs of the bushes will do best. Offshore, anglers have been doing well on red snapper in 80 to 120 feet of water, where they also are taking big mangrove snapper and some lane snapper to 17 inches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.