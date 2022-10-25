Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh has been focused on gag grouper, and the bite is on. He’s fishing northwest of Hudson on limestone bottom anywhere from 8 to 24 feet of water. The bigger fish are toward the deeper end of that range and taking live pinfish or large diving plugs cranked over the rocks. Some spots are holding a few mangrove snapper, but the numbers have been nothing to brag about. For easy action, offshore hard-bottom areas are loaded up with schools of Spanish mackerel. There are so many they have become a nuisance while grouper fishing, said Fritz. Inshore, the best news has been an uptick in trout fishing in shallow water. Fish are in as little as a foot of water at times, but generally they are moving up over rocks on the higher end of the tides, then falling out to deeper potholes on the open flats when the water recedes. Reds have been schooling and sticking close to schools of mullet over rocky bottom around shorelines and points. There are signs the reds are starting to work their way into more backwater areas as we inch closer to winter. It’s the same story for the snook, which are beginning to make their way to warmer backwater area.
Pasco tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Bill reports the cooling Gulf has moved the action to the creeks. Fishing inside with live shrimp or fiddler crabs will produce a mix of reds, black drum, sheepshead and trout. Most of the reds Bill is finding have been on the small side. Snook have been a little shy in backwaters, but the ones taking baits have been large. Some pompano have been showing up at the Anclote power plant outfall, though the numbers are not where everyone likes to see them. As the water temperatures drop going into next month, the plant will be a hotspot for pompano and permit. Lots of Spanish mackerel are schooling within 5 miles of the Pasco coast, and there are a few cobia being found in that range. The gag grouper bite has been on, with the 50-foot depths producing the most reliable catches of bigger fish. There has been zero word on kings being landed over the past week. Some have been fishing rocky bottom in 60 feet of water with fiddler crabs on spinning gear and scoring some nice catches of hogfish. Shrimp is a good alternative bait if crabs are not available.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry says anglers fishing the second bridge on the Fred Howard Park causeway have been taking a few snook on live grunts. Both causeway bridges have produced a few redfish, and the odd trout is a good bet for those using live shrimp. Word at the Anclote power plant is anglers are picking up some mangrove snapper, but not a lot else. Look for pompano to begin showing up anytime, though. Schools of jacks have been moving in and out of the plant’s outfall canal. The open grass flats north and south of the Anclote River have been producing trout, but many have been complaining that there are a lot of undersized fish to contend with. Offshore anglers have been trying to get out deep for American red snapper. Most are saying a 50-mile run offshore is what it takes to limit of the big ones. Offshore boats have reported no kingfish over the past week.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James says anglers are just beginning to take a few pompano at the Anclote power plant outfall, though it looks like we’ll need a drop of a couple of more degrees in Gulf water temperatures before the larger schools show up. Live shrimp and Doc’s Goofy jigs will take them, and also work for the permit that show up with them. Mangroves snapper, sheepshead and trout are other good bets at the outfall. Redfish have been taken around the mangroves and spoils at the mouth of the Anclote River, around the corner north to Bailey’s Bluff and to the flats at Sand Bay and the boat channel spoils out of Gulf Harbors.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark reports some great fishing action over the past week. Anglers have been finding some big trout on the shallows around rocky points and in potholes on the flats. Reds are schooling and working around rocks and oyster bars from Hernando Beach to Chassahowitzka. Snook have bolted to the backwaters. They like to just hang out in the sun when the weather changes like it has lately, so don’t be surprised if they are not in a feeding mood when found. Lots of Spanish mackerel are school from the deeper grass flats to offshore in 20 to 40 feet of water over hard bottom. Gag grouper anglers have been doing very well in 25 to 40 feet of water. Dead bait has been outperforming live over the past week. Several anglers fishing out to 40 feet of water and beyond scored kingfish while free-ling live baits like pinfish. At least a dozen anglers scored fish in the 20 to 25-pound class, with one fish of 40 pounds taken. Cobia have been around some of the rocky-bottom areas offshore, as well, and fish to 20 pounds were reported by anglers baiting with live pinfish.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven there’s some good fishing now, as cooling water has the fish in a good mood. An angler reported a couple of pompano caught in Jenkins Creek, where trout, reds and snook are possibilities right now. Reds are schooling and still on the outside points and shorelines around rocks and oyster beds, but increasingly they are moving to backwater areas. Snook are in the back, as well, though most caught have been small. An angler fishing behind the Hernando Beach Motel a couple of doors down from the bait shop landed a 40-inch cobia. It’s unusual for a cobia to be that far from the Gulf, especially one that large. Sheepshead catches are up over the past week, with anglers using live and frozen shrimp taking fish around dock pilings, from bridges and rocks in canals. Schools of bluefish and Spanish mackerel are just off the #1 marker out of Hernando Beach. Chum and they will come. Offshore anglers have been taking some nice gags trolling large plugs over limestone bottom in 8 to 12 feet of water. Boats fishing about 12 miles out connected with some kings while trolling. Some big barracuda have been around rocks and structure offshore, with grouper diggers reporting fish to 5 feet have been clipping their grouper in half while reeling them in.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Gwen says anglers are taking lots of mullet on hook-and-line. And fish to 3 pounds have been fairly common. Bits of white plastic worm or dough balls on tiny hooks dropped amidst a cloud of chum get the job done. There has been an uptick in the number of mangrove snapper caught behind the camp store from the seawall. Live or frozen shrimp works well. Sheepshead are a bonus catch.
