The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Gag grouper, Spanish mackerel are good bets

Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): The gag grouper bite has been best between 30 and 55 feet of water. Live pinfish or frozen sardines or herring fished on rocks will take them. Hard bottom in 10 to 12 feet of water northwest of Hudson is holding schools of Spanish mackerel, along with a few cobia. Chumming and fishing with live sardines will take both. Offshore anglers will find some tripletail hanging around crab buoys now. Small, live pinfish will take them, but live shrimp is the top producer. Inshore, a trip above Main Street up the Cotee River resulted in a couple of hookups with snook while trolling plugs. The fish are moving into the river now, and as water temperatures drop, the action will only get better. There still are fair numbers of snook on the outside points and mangroves, along with reds. The mouths of the Cotee and Anclote rivers, spoils and rocks are a good bet. The bars and mangroves around Green Key have been holding some redfish, though it may take some hunting to find them.
Capt. Chaz on the Thunder (352-597-3900): Capt. Chaz says the gag grouper bite is pretty good in 30 feet and deeper. It’s a good time to troll large diving plugs for them, but bottom fishing with live pinfish or dead bait will get it done. He expects the bite will get even better as the weather cools.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Bill reports the recent warm spell has brought water temperatures up and the fish, at least for now, are acting like it’s summer. Live sardines have been working on snook and reds in the mornings, with dead bait producing in the afternoons. Deeper pockets in Oyster Creek and Salt Springs are good bets right now, and a live shrimp will produce any one of five inshore species. Offshore charters with Capt. Justin of FishNcrazy have been producing limits of gag grouper in 35 to 60 feet of water. Hogfish and mangrove snapper have been part of the catches toward the deeper end of that range. Kings have been scattered in deeper water, though a few have been relatively close and running with Spanish mackerel 7 to 15 miles west of Anclote Key. Bill says the numbers of kings are such that it has been hard to target them.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Melinda says her anglers have been finding fair numbers of black drum fishing backwaters in the New Port Richey area. They tend to feed around oyster bars and live shrimp is a good bait choice. Snook are starting to move into backwaters and into the Cotee River in larger numbers, and those hunting reds are reporting some good fishing north of the Cotee River to Hudson. There have been some nice catches of Spanish mackerel around Anclote Key. Offshore, anglers fishing 10 to 15 miles out have been doing well on hogfish. Live shrimp fished on rocky bottom is the ticket. Anglers offshore around stone crab trap lines may want to keep their eyes open for tripletail, which can be found circling the trap buoys. Nothing beats a live shrimp for enticing them.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports he’s been getting some good reports on gag grouper from anglers fishing rocky bottom in 30 feet of water west of the north end of Anclote Key. Fish to 32 inches are taking dead and live baits. The best action on hogfish has been in 50 feet of water. Live shrimp on rocky bottom will take them. There was one recent report of a small king taken offshore, but no other word. The pier at the north Anclote Park has been a bit slow, with no numbers of pompano or permit showing up just yet. The bridges on the Fred Howard Park causeway are producing a few reds and an occasional snook. Trout are spread out on the open grass flats up and down the coast, though the numbers have not been great and while some to 20 inches have been reported, most have been undersized. Redfish have been hugging the mangroves around the mouth of the Anclote River. The spoils along the channel there have been giving up a few, as well.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James says many of his customers are reporting great action on Spanish mackerel along St. Joseph Sound. Drifting with a chum block hung over the side is a good tactic. Live and artificial baits will take them. Grassy bottom in the same area will produce some trout. Look for reds around the mouth of the Anclote River and along mangroves north and south of it. There are good numbers of trout on the grass flats off the Anclote River out to Anclote Key. Drifting and throwing jigs will find them. Expect to pick through them for the bigger fish.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark reports offshore boats are reporting a strong gag grouper bite in 25 feet of water and deeper west of Hernando Beach. Dead bait and live pinfish have been doing the job, but trolling plugs like the Mann’s Stretch series also are productive and a good way to find a concentration of fish that can be anchored over and fished with bait. Lots of Spanish mackerel are schooling offshore, and mixed in with them in 35 feet of water and deeper are a few kingfish. Inshore, trout fishing has picked up, and anglers fishing the deeper grass beds and around the spoils along the Hernando Beach channel have been using white soft plastics on jig head to take keeper-sized fish. Redfish action up and down the coast is solid, with fish around oyster bars, rocky shorelines and around mangroves on high water. Cobia are on the flats and a few nice fish have been landed. Black drum are showing up in greater numbers. Most of the reports have come from anglers gigging them at night in backwaters and creeks. Snook fishing has been pretty slow.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven said a few anglers have been doing well trolling large plugs or King Spoons for gag grouper in 10 to 12 feet of water west of Hernando. Hard limestone bottom is where the fish are holding. A few kings are being landed in 30 to 40 feet of water, but the numbers have not been anything to brag about. There are loads of schooling Spanish mackerel, however, with fish being taken all the way in to the first marker of the Hernando Beach channel. Inshore, some nice cobia have been on the shallow flats, and redfish have been caught everywhere along the coast in shallow water, around rocky shorelines and oyster bars. Some have been taken on rocks as far as 3 miles offshore. Trout fishing has been very good over the past week, with fish on grass bottom and taking soft plastic tails on jigs. The spoils along the Hernando Beach channel have been producing some of the bigger ones. The pier at Jenkins Creek has turned up some nice trout, as well, along with black drum, some sheepshead and more than the usual number of keeper mangrove snapper. Anglers heading south to Filman Bayou have been finding plenty of trout, redfish and some small tarpon all the way at the top near the mines. Blue crabbers have been having a great fall season.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Gwen says anglers are doing well hook-and-line fishing for mullet behind the camp store. Chip, a regular, has been taking a lot of mullet to 3 pounds or better over the past week. A few anglers are catching small mangrove snapper and sheepshead fishing with shrimp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.