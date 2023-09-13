Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says with gag grouper season now open and the mangrove snapper bite about as hot as it gets, it’s time to get offshore. But anglers don’t have to go too far. He specializes in shallow-water grouper, finding them in as little as 8 feet of water on hard, limestone bottom west of Aripeka. He’s fishing 20 feet or better for the mangrove snapper, with live shrimp on the bottom producing nice fish this time of year. This is the time of year he finds the big schools of redfish, which begin to group up going into October. He likes to watch for mullet schools, as the reds often trail them. Outside rocky points and island shorelines, as well as rock and oyster bars are prime places to find them.
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike says cooler water post-hurricane offers a good opportunity for anglers hunting for redfish, which are beginning to school in larger numbers as is typical of the fall season. The reds are still taking dead bait very well, with cut pinfish or ladyfish producing. Live pinfish also work and seem to be a better choice than live sardines. The water may be cooler, but Capt. Mike thinks night fishing may produce better catches right now, and he’s always done very well on reds after dark at this time of year. The gag grouper season is open and anglers with good limestone bottom numbers can find them as shallow as 12 feet of water. The same hard bottom is a likely place to find school Spanish mackerel, and anglers should be keeping an eye out for cobia, which will begin showing up on the deeper flats any time now.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says the redfish bite is off the chain. Big schools of fish are forming up and down the Hernando coast, and “where you find one now, you’ll find at least 20 or 30 more.” Work the mangrove lines, rock and oyster bars. Gold spoons are the go-to artificial bait, but live and cut pinfish also produce. The redfish action should only improve as we move into October. Snook fishing is pretty good, with the drop in water temperature helping fire up the action. Trout fishing on the open grass flats has been only so-so of late. Offshore, gag grouper anglers have been doing fairly well in 15 to 40 feet of water, where they also are taking good numbers of mangrove snapper on live shrimp. A few of the gag anglers have reported tangling with big cobia.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports Idalia did us a big favor in terms of cooling off the hot Gulf. The bait, along with snook and reds, were pushed very shallow by the storm and the action has been great. Some are reporting finding schools of 50 to 100 redfish along the Hernando coast, with fish so shallow many waders have been able to work them. Trout also have moved shallow, and a few big ones have been reported. Jenkins Creek is a good bet for trout, and anglers are finding them off the Hernando Beach channel from Minnow Creek on out three to four channel markers from there. Schools of Spanish mackerel have pushed in to just off the #1 channel marker at Hernando Beach. Offshore gag anglers reported a slow bite in the 8- to 12-foot depths, perhaps due to murky water lingering after the storm. Divers spearing them say the fish are there. The weekends are open to recreational anglers fishing for red snapper. Word is the best bite has been in 90 to 100 feet of water.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Fishing has been slow on the Mud River behind the camp store, with few coming out to try their luck. The fish camp store was inundated with about 4 feet of water from Idalia but opened for business just a couple of days later. Cabins at the camp were flooded and are being repaired now. Around since the 1940s, the camp has endured many a flood and always has bounced back.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says the redfish bite is the best it’s been all year. He’s finding schooling fish from the Anclote power plant to the Cotee River. Double-digit catches of keeper-sized fish have been reported by many anglers and on one charter the angler landed a half-dozen reds using a top-water plug. Offshore fishing for gag grouper has been great, with reports coming in of keeper fish caught anywhere between 10 and 125 feet of water. Capt. Bill has been working the 80-foot depths for his fish. The water is still muddy in the shallower depths offshore from the storm, but should be clearing soon. The hogfish bite has been good in 20 to 80 feet of water. Use shrimp on the bottom. It’s a prime time of year for the hogfish, as the bite should only get stronger heading into fall.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports the cooler Gulf due to the rain and winds of Idalia has sparked the action. Anglers fishing the Fred Howard Park causeway bridges have been taking some redfish, as well as keeper-sized mangrove snapper. An angler fishing the grass bottom 500 yards off the beach at the park got into some quality trout. Those working the rock spoils at the mouth of the Anclote River have been doing well on reds. The rock and oyster bars in the shallows north and south of the river also are producing. A boat fishing 30 feet of water west of Anclote Key worked feeding fish under a flock of feeding birds and got into bull redfish. The oversized fish begin to spawn this time of year and finding school of the giants offshore is not unusual through October. Gag grouper anglers have been scoring nice fish in 30 to 40 feet of water, with many of them trolling diving plugs.
Cooper’s Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill says an angler has been doing very well on quality trout fishing the grass bottom off the Hudson condos, just south of the beach. He had been doing very well with them prior to the storm, and returned to find they were still there in good numbers after the big blow. Only a few redfish reports have come in from anglers fishing the Hudson area and even fewer snook catches. Anglers are saying they are spotting snook in some of the canals but the fish have been turning up their noses to live and artificial baits. The canals are giving up some keeper mangrove snapper and sheepshead to anglers fishing live and frozen shrimp. Gag grouper diggers have been doing best around the 60-foot mark.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James reports the fishing has picked up now that the Gulf water has cooled. Anglers are taking reds around the mouth of the Anclote River and around rocks and oysters north to Gulf Harbors. There are plenty of trout on the grass bottom off the river out to Anclote Key, and the deeper flats and areas around the island have been holding some schooling Spanish mackerel. The 35- to 40-foot depths are a good place to start looking for reliable numbers of keeper-sized gag grouper.
