The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Cold weather continues to challenge anglers

The good news is the Gulf water temperature is around 74 degrees. The bad news is that’s the reading in the Florida Keys. Around these parts, we’re stuck around 60 degrees or even less in some places.
That’s a sight warmer than the lows we saw a week ago, but still plenty chilly for our fish, and projections through the weekend are that cool nights and low daytime highs aren’t likely to move the needle much.
Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike reports he took a fun trip in his new flats boat and got into some good action fishing way up into backwaters and creeks around the Green Key area. He got into some nice redfish and trout. Free-lined live shrimp made things easy, and a couple of anglers fishing there with shrimp under popping corks were doing very well on big trout. Jigs took a few of the fish. Capt. Mike says anglers over the coming days should figure on working deep into backwaters, and the farther back you go, the fishing will be better.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh has been doing well on the big spawning sheepshead offshore northwest of Hudson. He’s been working rocky bottom from 6 to 11 feet of water, using live shrimp and taking fish up to 10 pounds. His anglers are releasing a lot of smaller fish to get to the big ones, and the action has been great. He reports the water is very dirty, and it doesn’t clear up until about 40 feet, where there are plenty of grunts to be caught. Inshore, trout, reds and snook have pushed into backwaters to in search of warmth. Anglers must work well into the creeks and deeper backwaters. Areas benefiting from warmer spring water will be some of the best.
Capt. Mike Senker (352) 584-6297: Capt. Mike says weather and dirty water offshore have made things tough. The water doesn’t clear up until about 48 feet of water, where anglers should be able to load up on grunts and perhaps some mangrove snapper using live shrimp. Sheepshead are on the offshore rocks and reefs, and will be spawning there over the next month. Those who want keeper-sized red grouper (gag grouper season is closed) will need to get to at least 60 feet of water to find them. Inshore anglers have been flocking to the pier at Jenkins Creek on the coldest mornings. The spring at the head of the creek attracts a lot of fish seeking to stay warm. Anglers have been having some fun with schooling jacks in the creek above the pier in Linda Pederson Park. Top-water plugs are working well.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff says the pompano and permit bite at the Anclote power plant outfall has been “on fire” at times. Anglers are taking plenty of both, and the permit have been large. Big trout are there, as well, taking live shrimp best. Sharks are being landed off the pier at the outfall at night. Lots of jacks and ladyfish are there.
Cooper's Shrimp Shack (727) 868-8736: Bill reports Hudson anglers have been staying home a lot lately, but some are reporting good luck with the offshore spawning sheepshead in about 10 to 12 feet of water. Live shrimp will take some big fish. Small sheepshead are around docks, rocks and seawalls in Hudson canals, along with mangrove snapper. Anglers are seeing some snook laid up in canals, but they aren’t taking baits. A few reds have been taken from area creeks and canals.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry says all the talk has been about a 51-inch sawfish that was pulled from Spring Bayou in Tarpon Springs. The fish wasn’t caught, it was rescued after being spotted languishing there and tangled up in a mess of monofilament line. People got it to shore, where they freed it of the line and let it swim away. The bayou has a lot of trout, reds and some snook in it, as it’s an ideal place for fish to find some warmth. The Anclote power plant outfall is another hot spot now, as the warm water from the power plant’s cooling system spill out there. Pompano and permit are biting, along with trout, jacks and ladyfish.
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill reports he had a great day with big trout, black drum and some reds fishing up Rocky and Wigwam creeks in New Port Richey. Using live shrimp in shallow waters adjacent to boat channels, he and his fishing partner landed fish to 25 inches. There was plenty of sheepshead in the creeks, mostly around docks and in deeper pockets. Offshore, the frequently nasty weather has made things tough, but picking the right time between wind and rain has resulted in some nice catches of hogfish on shrimp in 50 feet or more of water.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Mark reports anglers have been sticking with what’s working best in the cold Gulf waters, and that’s spawning sheepshead. The fish are around rocks, reefs and other structure and take live shrimp fished on the bottom. It’s the time of year some of the biggest fish are caught, and the bite should be on into March. Inshore, the only anglers scoring on reds or trout have been pushing way into warmer backwaters along the Hernando coast. Head up creeks and get into back bayous. Fish will be in deeper holes on the lower tides.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352) 610-4315: Sven says anglers fishing from the Jenkins Creek pier on cold mornings have been taking some nice trout and a few reds. He said working artificial baits slowly is the trick for the chilly fish. Downsizing to medium-sized shrimp is a smart move now, as fish are not as likely to take the jumbo shrimp. A lot of Jacks have been in Jenkins Creek, and there are reports of bluefish in the canals of Hernando Beach. Some big snook have been spotted there, as well, with the canals around the little bridges natural snook hangouts. Offshore anglers have been fishing 20 to 40 feet of water for big, spawning sheepshead. Mangrove snapper don’t like the murky water inside of 40 feet, so keep going until clearer water is found, then drop live shrimp to the bottom, which also take hogfish and grunts.
